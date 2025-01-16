West Virginia Battles but Falls Short against No. 10 Houston
HOUSTON – West Virginia dropped its second Big 12 Conference game after Houston forward J’Wan Roberts produced a game-high 22 points and LJ Cryer hit five threes for 18 points to lead the 10th-ranked Cougars (13-3, 5-0) over the Mountaineers (12-4, 3-2) Wednesday night
Houston hit its first four field goals but West Virginia senior guard Javon Small buried three consecutive threes and freshman guard Jonathan Powell extended the lead to five with a three to give the Mountaineers an 18-13 lead at the 13:10 mark of the first half.
The Cougars impeccable shooting continued, getting good looks in the paint from senior forward J’Wan Roberts and senior guards LJ Cryer and Emanuel Sharp were warming up from the outside for an 11-0 run and a 24-18 lead at the midway point of the first half.
Houston held West Virginia without a field goal for over six minutes to build a 12-point lead. West Virginia would get within nine with 2:23 remaining in the half but back-to-back buckets by Roberts to give him 17 first half points extended the lead to 13 going into halftime, 40-27.
West Virginia senior guard Toby Okani opened the second half with a three and Powell followed with his second three of the evening and Sencire Harris capped an 8-0 run to get the Mountaineers back within five, 40-35, at the 18:35 mark.
Houston responded with a 9-0 run with Cryer leading the way with a pair of threes to push the lead back to 13.
West Virgnia sophomore forward Amani Hansberry answered with 12 consecutive points, burying a trio of threes and a drive to the basket, plus the foul to cut the Houston lead to three, 51-48 with a 12:36 remaining in the game.
The Mountaineers were held scoreless for nearly eight minutes and Houston steadily built an 18-point lead before Hansberry got a lay-in cutting to the basket with under five minutes to play and the Cougars coasted to a x70-54 victory.