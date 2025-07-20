Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
The Los Angeles Clippers aim to wrap up a solid 2025 NBA Summer League with a win on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, who have won just one of their four games in Las Vegas to this point.
Memphis is coming off a four-point loss to the undefeated Atlanta Hawks in its last game, and it’s had to go this summer without first-round pick Cedric Coward suiting up in Las Vegas as he recovers from a shoulder issue.
Meanwhile, the Clippers lost as nearly double-digit favorites in their last game against the Denver Nuggets, which took them out of contention for the semifinals in Summer League.
Los Angeles has made some major moves on the NBA level recently, adding John Collins and Bradley Beal, so it may not care too much about how it fares in Summer League.
Regardless, we still have the odds from the best betting sites and a breakdown of this game on Sunday, July 20.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +1.5 (-110)
- Clippers -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +105
- Clippers: -125
Total
- 182.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 20
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Grizzlies record: 1-3
- Clippers record: 3-1
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Key Players to Watch
Memphis Grizzlies
- Javon Small
One of Memphis’ draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, Small had a strong showing against the Hawks in the Grizzlies’ last game.
He shot 5-for-12 from the field and finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists while turning the ball over just one time. He’s an intriguing young player to watch on Sunday.
Los Angeles Clippers
- Jordan Miller
Miller was waived by the Clippers a few weeks ago, but he’s put together a strong showing at Summer League, averaging 21.5 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
He’s coming off a 23-point, 14-rebound, four-assist game against the Nuggets, and he’ll aim to build his case for a two-way deal with some team on Sunday.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
While the Grizzlies have a ton of talent on their Summer League roster, including GG Jackson and Cam Spencer, they haven’t been able to turn it into wins in the 2025 Summer League.
The Clippers are 3-1 despite their disappointing loss to Denver, and they still have some players with NBA experience in Miller, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers and Patrick Baldwin Jr.
The Clippers have an average point differential of +5.5 in the summer, while the Grizzlies are at -5.0.
I’ll back the Clips to pick up the win on Sunday.
Pick: Clippers Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)
