Grizzlies' Javon Small’s Grandpa Was So Emotional Watching Him Get Drafted
Cameras caught the raw emotions of one basketball family during the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, when the Memphis Grizzlies selected West Virginia guard Javon Small with the No. 48 pick Thursday night.
Small was widely mocked to go late in the second round, and after the Grizzlies picked him up, the cameras panned to his grandfather, who was sitting in the audience going through a wave of emotions. Tears appeared to well up in Small's grandfather's eyes, and at one point he excitedly jumped out of his seat shouting, "My boy!"
Look at what it meant to him:
"My family is just my world, man," Small said, when asked how he felt watching his grandpa get so emotional. "To see my pop pop over there with me, he took me to every single tournament since I was a little kid, rarely missed any games. That's who I do it for."
NBA fans loved seeing Small's grandpa let it all out on such a special night for his family: