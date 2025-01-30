West Virginia Battles No. 6 Houston but Falls Short (Again)
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia fell behind early for the third consecutive game and trailed by 20 points at halftime and although they pulled within five, the Mountaineers (13-7, 4-5) could not make the comeback for the upset as the No. 6 Houston Cougars (16-3, 9-0) took control in the final minutes for the 63-49 win Wednesday night.
Houston had three Cougars hit double figures with senior guard LJ Cryer leading all scorers with 17 points, while senior guard Joseph Yesufu came off the bench and led the Mountaineers with nine points.
Houston started the game on an 8-0 following back-to-back threes from LJ Cryer and the Cougars stretch the run to take a 13-3 lead at the 16:11 mark of the first half.
West Virginia responded with consecutive buckets from turnaround one-handed jumper from senior guard Toby Okani, then senior center Eduardo Andre slammed it down to get within six.
Houston remained relentless, answering with a 7-0 spurt for a 15-point capped with a three from junior point guard Milos Uzan.
The Cougars held their double-digit lead for the remainder of the first half, shooting 15-30 from the field, including 6-13 to build a 20-point advantage, while the Mountaineers remained cold from the floor, going 8-22, including 2-10 from behind the arc to trail 39-19.
West Virginia began the second half on an 11-0 run, ignited by a layups form Amani Hansberry and Toby Okani before freshman guard Jonathan Powell buried a three from the left wing as the WVU Coliseum erupted and a steal from Okani followed by the layup cut the deficit to none, 39-30.
The Mountaineers continued to battle after Houston senior forward J’Wan Roberts muscled his way into the paint to end a nearly five minute scoring drought. However, senior guard Javon Small buried a corner three, then sophomore guard Sencire Harris picked the pocked of senior guard Mylik Wilson in the backcourt to cut it to six, 43-37, at the 13:39 mark of the second half.
Javon Small left the game and limped to the locker room with just over nine minutes remaining in the half. Freshman guard KJ Tenner took the floor in his absence go the steal and passed the ball ahead to Harris, who was fouled and went 1-2 from the free throw line to pull within five, 47-42 with 8:46 remaining in the game.
West Virginia was held scoreless for over five minutes while Houston built a 15-point lead with 1:17 left to play as the Cougars and coasted to the 63-49 victory.