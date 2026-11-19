LAS VEGAS – The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) fell short of upsetting the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0) Wednesday night 86-82 in the semifinals of the Players Era 8.

West Virginia freshman Miles Sadler led all scorers with a career-high 34 points, while Martin Somerville pithed in 16 points on the night.

Kansas took an early 7-2 lead, highlighted by a three from sophomore guard Leroy Blyden Jr.

West Virginia kept pace with threes from Somerville and Sadler with Somerville burying his second three of the half to tie the game at 17 at the 11:50 mark. The duo continued to hit from the outside with Somerville hitting another big three to put the Mountaineers in front 23-21. Somerville finished he half with four threes for 12 points.

Sadler extended the lead to five with a drive to the basket, but the Jayhawks were receiving trips to the foul line and a 32-30 lead. Kansas missed its opportunity to maintain the lead, hitting 13-21 from the charity stripe in the first half.

Sadler continued to get what he wanted attacking the rim and hitting from mid-range and beyond for 18 first half points and had the Mountaineers up five at the break, 49-44.

Kansas began in scoring from the free throw line, while Sadler continued to attack the rim and Traore had an offensive tip-in as the Mountaineers stretched their lead to eleven, 60-49 at the 14:40 mark.

West Virginia led by 10 near the midway point of the second half before Kansas starting chipping away at the WVU advantage, constructing a 10-2 run to pull within two with 7:44 remaining in the game.

Kansas took a two-point lead, but Sadler dropped a floater in the lane and sank a pair of free throws for a 76-74 edge with 4:18 to play in the game.

Fifth year forward Brenen Lorient stole the ball on the left wing and dribbled the length of the floor for the slam dunk for a four-point advantage.

Then, with West Virginia up two with 1:26 remaining, Kansas went 6-8 from the free throw line to take the lead, while the Mountaineers were 0-3 from the field as the Jayhawks finished 27-40 from the free throw line on the night for the 86-82 victory.