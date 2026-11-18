LAS VEGAS – The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) meet the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) on the semifinals of the Player Era 8 at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPN2.

Kansas has rolled through the first four games of the season and captured a headlining neutral site win over Kentucky, 89-69, in Chicago (IL) before crushing UNLV in the opening round of the Players Era 8, 102-77, Tuesday night.

Four Jayhawks average double figures in scoring. However, the team’s second leading scorer and the projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick, freshman guard Tyran Stokes, left the game against UNLV with an injury. Head coach Bill Self stated after the game Stokes would undergo an MRI and his status for the matchup against Mountaineers was unclear.

The Jayhawks are also without St. Bonaventure transfer guard Melvin Council Jr. due to a foot injury. Through the first two games of the season, he averaged eight points and five assists.

Fifth year senior guard Tre White leads the team in scoring, averaging 19.0 ppg. He set a career-high 30 points in the win over Kentucky.

Toledo transfer guard Leroy Blyden has stepped in the place of Council in the starting lineup. The 2026 MAC Freshman Player of the Year is averaging 13.0 points and 3.0 assists per game. The sophomore put a season-high 23 points in the win against UNLV.

Senior forward Trey Kaufman- Renn is averaging 10.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He spent the previous four seasons at Purdue where he was a three-year starter.

West Virginia had its first big test of the season against Auburn Tuesday night and came away with a 76-70 win to advance to the semifinals.

Fifth year-forward Brenen Lorient led the team in scoring with a season-high 19 points. He played a pivotal role in the latter stages of the first half, moving to the five spot to defend against the attacking Tiger offense and led to offense for 12 first half points. He’s currently third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Freshman point guard Miles Sadler is averaging team-highs 17.8 points and 6.8 assists per game. He produced 18 points and six assists versus Auburn.

Finley Bizjack averages 14.3 pints and 4.0 rebounds per game. He pushed the Mountaineers to an 18-point second half advantage with 14 second half points for a season-high 18 points.

Kansas leads the all-time series 21-9. However, the Mountaineers have won the last three meetings, one of which was at Kansas.