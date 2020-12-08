Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

West Virginia Gains Major Respect in Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection

The Mountaineers continue to impress early on in the 2020-21 season
Author:
Publish date:

Although West Virginia went 1-1 this past week, it was a very impressive 1-1. The Mountaineers fell short of upsetting the top team in the nation, Gonzaga, and were able to dominate Georgetown in the 2nd half of Sunday's game to earn the win. West Virginia currently sits at 4-1 and will be playing host to Robert Morris this Wednesday for the team's first home game of the season and will follow that up by hosting No. 19 Richmond on Sunday.

In this week's ESPN Bracketology by Joe Lunardi, West Virginia moved up from a No. 3 seed to a No. 2 seed. I guess a close loss to No. 1 Gonzaga did earn enough respect, as it should.

1. Villanova vs. 16. Hofstra

8. Richmond vs. 9. Alabama

5. Ohio State vs. 12. Syracuse/Memphis

4. Virginia vs. 13. New Mexico State

6. Louisville vs. 11. Purdue

3. Wisconsin vs. 14. Murray State

7. San Diego State vs. 10. Maryland

2. West Virginia vs. 15. Siena

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_13698000_168388579_lowres
Basketball

West Virginia Gains Major Respect in Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection

USATSI_15199416_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs Oklahoma

USATSI_15271880_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia Football Report Card: Offense vs Iowa State

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Darius Stills Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown during their football game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Iowa State takes a 21-0 lead over West Virginia into halftime.
Football

Neal Brown Does Not Want to Hear Any Excuses

Screen Shot 2020-12-07 at 12.41.52 PM
Recruiting

West Virginia Picks Up Commitment From In-State Recruit

USATSI_15272561_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia Football Report Card: Defense vs Iowa State

Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 13

USATSI_15199412_168388579_lowres
Football

West Virginia's Tykee Smith Named a Semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award