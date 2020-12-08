West Virginia Gains Major Respect in Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection

Although West Virginia went 1-1 this past week, it was a very impressive 1-1. The Mountaineers fell short of upsetting the top team in the nation, Gonzaga, and were able to dominate Georgetown in the 2nd half of Sunday's game to earn the win. West Virginia currently sits at 4-1 and will be playing host to Robert Morris this Wednesday for the team's first home game of the season and will follow that up by hosting No. 19 Richmond on Sunday.

In this week's ESPN Bracketology by Joe Lunardi, West Virginia moved up from a No. 3 seed to a No. 2 seed. I guess a close loss to No. 1 Gonzaga did earn enough respect, as it should.

1. Villanova vs. 16. Hofstra

8. Richmond vs. 9. Alabama

5. Ohio State vs. 12. Syracuse/Memphis

4. Virginia vs. 13. New Mexico State

6. Louisville vs. 11. Purdue

3. Wisconsin vs. 14. Murray State

7. San Diego State vs. 10. Maryland

2. West Virginia vs. 15. Siena

