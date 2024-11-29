West Virginia Holds on in OT to Upset No. 24 Arizona
Paradise Island, Bahamas – West Virginia senior forward Tucker DeVries produced a game-high 26 points, behind eight three-pointers, while guard Toby Okani put in a season-high 20 points as the Mountaineers (5-2) gutted out an overtime win against the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (3-4) Friday evening 83-76.
West Virginia senior guard Toby Okani buried a three to start the game for the Mountaineers, but Arizona went on an 8-0 run to for a 10-3 lead.
The Mountaineers ended the run with sophomore forward Amani Hansberry hitting a turnaround jumper in the paint and forward Tucker DeVries buried the first of his five first half three to cut the deficit to two.
Arizona regained its eight-point lead after a three from senior guard Caleb Love capped off an 8-2 run forced WVU head coach to take a 30 second time out.
West Virginia stayed within striking distance and were down six until DeVries buried three consecutive threes to give the Mountaineers a 37-34 lead with 2:22 left to play in the half and took a two-point advantage into halftime, 39-37.
Devries produced 17 first half points, shooting 5-7 from three-point range.
Arizona tied the game at 46 at the 15:03 mark of the second half before West Virgina went on a 11-1 run, sparked by a bucket and a foul from Hansberry, followed by a Javon Small three.
West Virginia would miss seven of its next shots while the Wildcats dwindled the Mountaineer lead to two but DeVries found Okani in the corner for a three to put the Mountaineers up five, 61-66 with 2:06 left in regulation.
The Mountaineers missed their next four attempts from the field, leaving the door open for a quick Wildcat run and Caleb Love tied the game with a three from the left wing in transition with 14 seconds remaining in the game and the gave was sent into overtime.
Hansberry gave West Virginia the lead with a turnaround jumper, then DeVries hit a three on the ensuing possession for a 71-66 lead within the first minute of the extra period.
Toby Okani put the Mountaineers up six with his third three of the day and Small followed with a pair of free throws to take an eight-point lead with 1:32 remaining in the game.
Arizona cut the lead to four with 46 seconds remaining in overtime but Javon Small finished the game from the free throw line, going 5-6, for the 83-76 victory.