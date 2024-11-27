West Virginia Knocks Off No. 3 Gonzaga in the First Round of the Battle 4 Atlantis
Paradise Island, Bahamas – West Virginia guard Javon Small scored a season-high 31 points, sophomore Asani Hansberry put in a career-high 19 points as the Mountaineers (4-1) pulled off the upset over the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) in a thrilling overtime win Wednesday afternoon 86-78.
Hansberry buried a three for the game’s first bucket and was to a hot start, scoring 10 of the Mountaineers first 13 points and gave WVU a 13-12 lead at the 14:03 mark of the first half with his second three of the afternoon.
Gonzaga created some separation midway through the first half with a 10-0 run with five consecutive points from senior guard Nolan Hickman and senior guard capped off the run with a bucket and the foul for a 25-16 advantage.
The Bulldogs went without a field goal for over five minutes, receiving a pair of free throws from senior forward Graham Ike, but the Mountaineers could not take full advantage, cutting the deficit to three with senior guard Javon Small hitting three straight free throws and buried a step back three to get WVU within three, 26-29, with 4:32 remaining in the half.
West Virginia finished the final five minutes of the half shooting 1-6 from the floor while Gonzaga steadily built and eight-point advantage, hitting 4-7 from the field in the final three and a half minutes to take a 39-31 lead into halftime.
Gonzaga took its largest lead of 10 in the first two minutes of the second half, but a 7-0 West Virginia run led the inside out game of Small, driving to the lane for a contested lay-in, then followed with a three from the left wing to get back within three and forced Bulldogs head coach Mark Few to call a timeout.
The Mountaineers momentum continued of the break and extended their run to 12 with a straightaway three from Hansberry and another tough drive to the basket from Small gave the Mountaineers the 45-43 lead.
After a second chance layup from redshirt sophomore forward Braden Huff to tie the game, West Virgnia extended its run to 17-2 for a five-point lead following Small’s fifth three of the afternoon and senior forward Tucker DeVries battled for the offensive rebound and the putback to put WVU up five.
Gonzaga battle to get back within one and the Mountaineers answered on all three occasions, however, West Virginia was held scoreless and opened the door for an 8-0 Gonzaga run to reclaim the lead 61-58 with 5:06 remaining in the game.
West Virginia responded with a 4-0 spurt with a step back jumper from Small and a tough contested layup by sophomore Sincere Harris regained the WVU lead 62-61 lead with 3:52 play.
The Mountaineers were held without a field goal in over three minutes while Gonzaga dumped the ball in the paint to Huff for a pair of field goals, then senior guard Ryan Nembhard hit a pair of free throws to put the Bulldogs up five, 71-66, lead with 25 seconds left in the game.
DeVries buried a three to cut the deficit to two, then Devries stole the ball from Hickman at midcourt drove to basket and was fouled with 5.9 seconds remaining. He hit the first free throw, and Few would call a timeout. DeVrie buried the second attempt, and the game was tied at 71.
Battle turned the ball over in attempt to drive the lane and the game was sent into overtime.
The defensive intensity continued to ramp up in overtime, but West Virginia gained an edge at the free throw line, with a pair of free throws from Okani and Hansberry for a 77-73 lead with 2:37 left in the game.
West Virginia built a six-point advantage then went up eight after a steal from Harris led to a breakaway dunk with 26 seconds remaining as the Mountaineers pulled off the upset with an 86-78 victory.
The Mountaineers will take on the Louisville Cardinals in the semifinals at noon with the action broadcasting on ESPN.