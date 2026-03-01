West Virginia's Updated Resume & Tournament Outlook Following Win Over BYU

Just when you think West Virginia is cooked, they find a way to pull its fans right back in. Following a three-game slide, the Mountaineers took down No. 19 BYU, giving them their fifth Quad 1 win of the season.

"I told the guys after in the locker room that I really felt like today was a byproduct of the previous 72 hours," WVU head coach Ross Hodge said following the victory. "Just their ability to stay the course, stay together, handle disappointment in the same manner that they handle success, be the same guys, put the same work in, learn from it, not run from it, not point fingers, not blame, and getting that 72 hours onto the floor today."

Every team that has at least five Quad 1 victories is expected to make the NCAA Tournament, except for the Mountaineers, who still have some work to do. But at the very least, it should give fans some hope that there is still a path to punch their ticket as an at-large.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi updated his tournament projection and bumped WVU up one spot, yet still one space off of his bubble.

Lunardi's updated bubble

Last Four Byes: UCLA, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU

Last Four In: Santa Clara, Auburn, Indiana, New Mexico

First Four Out: San Diego State, Ohio State, California, VCU

Next Four Out: Virginia Tech, USC, Cincinnati, Seton Hall

Next: West Virginia, Nevada, Stanford, Baylor

West Virginia's updated NCAA Tournament resume

Overall record: 17-12

Big 12 record: 8-8

KenPom ranking: 59 (^6)

NET Ranking: 59 (^6)

Quad 1: 5-7

Quad 2: 1-4

Quad 3: 3-1

Quad 4: 8-0

There are just two games remaining in the regular season for WVU — a Quad 2 road game against Kansas State on Tuesday and a Quad 2 home game against UCF on Friday. If they were to win both games, that would give them an overall record of 19-12 and a 10-8 mark in the Big 12. It's extremely rare for a team to have a winning record in Big 12 play and not make the tournament. Of course, they will still have some opportunities in the conference tournament to boost their resume, but it won't matter if they don't win out.

West Virginia and Kansas State are slated to tip things off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.