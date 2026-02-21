WVU Bubble Watch: This Weekend's Slate of Games WVU Fans Need to Scoreboard Watch

Gameday has arrived, which means it's more than past time for Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers to flush the Utah game and find a way to get back in the win column.

The Mountaineers have very little wiggle room because of the Utah loss and the losses to Xavier and Wake Forest earlier in the year. But today's game against TCU marks the start of a three-game stretch where WVU will have opportunities to pick up a Quad 1 win.

Despite the loss on Wednesday, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi did not drop the Mountaineers in his latest tournament projection, listing them as the final team in his "next four out" grouping.

Every Saturday morning, for as long as West Virginia is still mathematically alive for a tournament bid, we provide you with a viewing guide for the entire tournament bubble, using Lunardi's latest projection. This will give you an idea as to how the teams above the Mountaineers are doing and whether or not they can gain ground on them.

Last Four Byes

UCF: at Utah, 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Texas A&M: at Oklahoma, 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Auburn: vs. Kentucky, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Ohio State: at Michigan State, 1 p.m. on Sunday

Last Four In

Santa Clara: at San Francisco: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Missouri: at Arkansas, 4 p.m. on ESPN

UCLA: vs. Illinois, 8 p.m. on FOX

USC: vs. Oregon, 4 p.m. on FS1

First Four Out

TCU: vs. West Virginia, 5 p.m. on NBC or Peacock

San Diego State: at Colorado State, 6 p.m. on CBS Network

New Mexico: at Fresno State, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

VCU: L 75-88 vs. Saint Louis on Friday

Next Four Out

California: vs. Stanford, 6 p.m. on ACC Network

Virginia Tech: vs. Wake Forest, 12 p.m. on ACC Network

Seton Hall: vs. Georgetown, 6 p.m. on FS1

West Virginia: at TCU, 5 p.m. on NBC or Peacock

West Virginia's updated resume

NET Ranking: 60

KenPom: 60

Quad 1: 4-6

Quad 2: 1-3

Quad 3: 3-1

Quad 4: 8-0

Quality Wins: Kansas, UCF

Bad losses: Xavier, Wake Forest, Utah

Tip is set for 5 p.m. ET on NBC or Peacock. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.