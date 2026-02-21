WVU Bubble Watch: This Weekend's Slate of Games WVU Fans Need to Scoreboard Watch
Gameday has arrived, which means it's more than past time for Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers to flush the Utah game and find a way to get back in the win column.
The Mountaineers have very little wiggle room because of the Utah loss and the losses to Xavier and Wake Forest earlier in the year. But today's game against TCU marks the start of a three-game stretch where WVU will have opportunities to pick up a Quad 1 win.
Despite the loss on Wednesday, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi did not drop the Mountaineers in his latest tournament projection, listing them as the final team in his "next four out" grouping.
Every Saturday morning, for as long as West Virginia is still mathematically alive for a tournament bid, we provide you with a viewing guide for the entire tournament bubble, using Lunardi's latest projection. This will give you an idea as to how the teams above the Mountaineers are doing and whether or not they can gain ground on them.
Last Four Byes
UCF: at Utah, 9 p.m. on ESPN+
Texas A&M: at Oklahoma, 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Auburn: vs. Kentucky, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
Ohio State: at Michigan State, 1 p.m. on Sunday
Last Four In
Santa Clara: at San Francisco: 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Missouri: at Arkansas, 4 p.m. on ESPN
UCLA: vs. Illinois, 8 p.m. on FOX
USC: vs. Oregon, 4 p.m. on FS1
First Four Out
TCU: vs. West Virginia, 5 p.m. on NBC or Peacock
San Diego State: at Colorado State, 6 p.m. on CBS Network
New Mexico: at Fresno State, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
VCU: L 75-88 vs. Saint Louis on Friday
Next Four Out
California: vs. Stanford, 6 p.m. on ACC Network
Virginia Tech: vs. Wake Forest, 12 p.m. on ACC Network
Seton Hall: vs. Georgetown, 6 p.m. on FS1
West Virginia: at TCU, 5 p.m. on NBC or Peacock
West Virginia's updated resume
NET Ranking: 60
KenPom: 60
Quad 1: 4-6
Quad 2: 1-3
Quad 3: 3-1
Quad 4: 8-0
Quality Wins: Kansas, UCF
Bad losses: Xavier, Wake Forest, Utah
Tip is set for 5 p.m. ET on NBC or Peacock. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.
