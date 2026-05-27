Miles McBride Just Four Wins Away From Joining Exclusive WVU NBA Title Club

The New York Knicks made easy work of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, sweeping them in four games, punching their ticket to the NBA Finals, where they will await the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

This means that Miles "Deuce" McBride has a chance at becoming the third former West Virginia Mountaineer to win an NBA title as a player, joining Jerry West (1971-72 with the Los Angeles Lakers) and Jerome Anderson (1975-76 with the Boston Celtics).

Other Mountaineers have been a part of a title before, such as Joe Mazzulla, who earned a ring as the head coach of the Celtics a couple of years ago, and Jonnie West, who has been with the Golden State Warriors during their dynasty run

McBride is enjoying the best year of his career, setting single-season highs in scoring (12 ppg), defensive rebounds (1.9), three-point percentage (41.3%), field goals made per game (4.2), three-pointers made per game (2.7), minutes (26.3), and starts (15).

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set for Wednesday, June 3rd.

Deuce's game-by-game postseason stats

May 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) warms up before game two of the eastern conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Round 1 vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game 1: 6 points, 2/6 FG (2/4 3FG), 2 assists, 1 rebound in 21 minutes

Game 2: 0 points, 0/3 FG (0/1 3FG), 1 rebound in 13 minutes

Game 3: 15 points, 5/14 FG (5/10 3FG), 2 steals, 1 rebound, 1 assist in 31 minutes

Game 4: 11 points, 4/7 FG (3/6 3FG), 1 assist in 23 minutes

Game 5: 0 points, 0/4 FG (0/2 3FG), 3 rebounds, one assist in 20 minutes

Game 6: 3 points 1/3 FG (1/3 3FG), 2 steals, 1 rebound in 10 minutes

Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game 1: 8 points, 3/6 FG (2/5 3FG), two assists in 16 minutes

Game 2: 4 points, 1/5 FG (1/4 3FG), 1 rebound, 1 assist in 21 minutes

Game 3: 3 points, 1/6 FG (1/5 3FG), 2 assists, 2 blocks in 21 minutes

Game 4: 25 points 7/10 FG (7/9 3FG), 4 assists, 1 steal in 29 minutes

Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1: 0 points, 0/1 FG (0/1 3FG), 2 rebounds, 1 assist in 17 minutes

Game 2: 5 points, 2/9 FG (1/6 3FG), 4 rebounds, 3 assists in 14 minutes

Game 3: 5 points, 1/3 FG (1/2 3FG), 1 block in 14 minutes

Game 4: 11 points, 4/6 FG (3/5 3FG), 3 steals, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in 17 minutes