Miles McBride Just Four Wins Away From Joining Exclusive WVU NBA Title Club
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The New York Knicks made easy work of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, sweeping them in four games, punching their ticket to the NBA Finals, where they will await the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.
This means that Miles "Deuce" McBride has a chance at becoming the third former West Virginia Mountaineer to win an NBA title as a player, joining Jerry West (1971-72 with the Los Angeles Lakers) and Jerome Anderson (1975-76 with the Boston Celtics).
Other Mountaineers have been a part of a title before, such as Joe Mazzulla, who earned a ring as the head coach of the Celtics a couple of years ago, and Jonnie West, who has been with the Golden State Warriors during their dynasty run
McBride is enjoying the best year of his career, setting single-season highs in scoring (12 ppg), defensive rebounds (1.9), three-point percentage (41.3%), field goals made per game (4.2), three-pointers made per game (2.7), minutes (26.3), and starts (15).
Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set for Wednesday, June 3rd.
Deuce's game-by-game postseason stats
Round 1 vs. Atlanta Hawks
Game 1: 6 points, 2/6 FG (2/4 3FG), 2 assists, 1 rebound in 21 minutes
Game 2: 0 points, 0/3 FG (0/1 3FG), 1 rebound in 13 minutes
Game 3: 15 points, 5/14 FG (5/10 3FG), 2 steals, 1 rebound, 1 assist in 31 minutes
Game 4: 11 points, 4/7 FG (3/6 3FG), 1 assist in 23 minutes
Game 5: 0 points, 0/4 FG (0/2 3FG), 3 rebounds, one assist in 20 minutes
Game 6: 3 points 1/3 FG (1/3 3FG), 2 steals, 1 rebound in 10 minutes
Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Game 1: 8 points, 3/6 FG (2/5 3FG), two assists in 16 minutes
Game 2: 4 points, 1/5 FG (1/4 3FG), 1 rebound, 1 assist in 21 minutes
Game 3: 3 points, 1/6 FG (1/5 3FG), 2 assists, 2 blocks in 21 minutes
Game 4: 25 points 7/10 FG (7/9 3FG), 4 assists, 1 steal in 29 minutes
Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Game 1: 0 points, 0/1 FG (0/1 3FG), 2 rebounds, 1 assist in 17 minutes
Game 2: 5 points, 2/9 FG (1/6 3FG), 4 rebounds, 3 assists in 14 minutes
Game 3: 5 points, 1/3 FG (1/2 3FG), 1 block in 14 minutes
Game 4: 11 points, 4/6 FG (3/5 3FG), 3 steals, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in 17 minutes
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_