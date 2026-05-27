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Miles McBride Just Four Wins Away From Joining Exclusive WVU NBA Title Club

Deuce is on the verge of becoming the next Mountaineer to win a ring.
Schuyler Callihan|
May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

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West Virginia Mountaineers

The New York Knicks made easy work of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, sweeping them in four games, punching their ticket to the NBA Finals, where they will await the winner of the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

This means that Miles "Deuce" McBride has a chance at becoming the third former West Virginia Mountaineer to win an NBA title as a player, joining Jerry West (1971-72 with the Los Angeles Lakers) and Jerome Anderson (1975-76 with the Boston Celtics).

Other Mountaineers have been a part of a title before, such as Joe Mazzulla, who earned a ring as the head coach of the Celtics a couple of years ago, and Jonnie West, who has been with the Golden State Warriors during their dynasty run

McBride is enjoying the best year of his career, setting single-season highs in scoring (12 ppg), defensive rebounds (1.9), three-point percentage (41.3%), field goals made per game (4.2), three-pointers made per game (2.7), minutes (26.3), and starts (15).

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set for Wednesday, June 3rd.

Deuce's game-by-game postseason stats

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
May 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) warms up before game two of the eastern conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Round 1 vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game 1: 6 points, 2/6 FG (2/4 3FG), 2 assists, 1 rebound in 21 minutes
Game 2: 0 points, 0/3 FG (0/1 3FG), 1 rebound in 13 minutes
Game 3: 15 points, 5/14 FG (5/10 3FG), 2 steals, 1 rebound, 1 assist in 31 minutes
Game 4: 11 points, 4/7 FG (3/6 3FG), 1 assist in 23 minutes
Game 5: 0 points, 0/4 FG (0/2 3FG), 3 rebounds, one assist in 20 minutes
Game 6: 3 points 1/3 FG (1/3 3FG), 2 steals, 1 rebound in 10 minutes

Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game 1: 8 points, 3/6 FG (2/5 3FG), two assists in 16 minutes
Game 2: 4 points, 1/5 FG (1/4 3FG), 1 rebound, 1 assist in 21 minutes
Game 3: 3 points, 1/6 FG (1/5 3FG), 2 assists, 2 blocks in 21 minutes
Game 4: 25 points 7/10 FG (7/9 3FG), 4 assists, 1 steal in 29 minutes

Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1: 0 points, 0/1 FG (0/1 3FG), 2 rebounds, 1 assist in 17 minutes
Game 2: 5 points, 2/9 FG (1/6 3FG), 4 rebounds, 3 assists in 14 minutes
Game 3: 5 points, 1/3 FG (1/2 3FG), 1 block in 14 minutes
Game 4: 11 points, 4/6 FG (3/5 3FG), 3 steals, 2 assists, 2 rebounds in 17 minutes

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Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

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