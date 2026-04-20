West Virginia Signs Georgia Tech Transfer Mouhamed Sylla

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Ross Hodge announced the signing of Georgia Tech transfer Mouhamed “Mo” Sylla

“Mo brings the combination of size, strength and athleticism that can anchor our team on both ends of the floor,” Hodge said. “He has tremendous defensive versatility and has great character and work ethic.”

Sylla, appeared in 16 games for the Yellow Jackets last season before suffering an ankle sprain. Through the first 11 games of the season, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound freshman averaged 11.5 points and 8.7 ppg per game while averaging 26.5 minutes per game. He averaged 13.3 minutes the next three games, but production was steady, averaging nine points and 5.3 rebounds during that span, which included the ACC opener against Duke before missing a pair of games with the ankle injury. He returned to the floor in two games in January prior to sitting for the remainder of the season.

Sylla opened his freshman season with three straight double-doubles, becoming just the third ACC player in the last 30 years to start his career with three consecutive double-doubles, joining Georgia Tech’s Chris Bosh (2002-03) and Duke’s Kyle Filipowski (2022-23).

He tallied 10 double-figure scoring performances in his 16 games and registered five double-doubles.

Sylla had 15 rebounds in his collegiate debut against UMES to go with 14 points, and his 15-rebound performance was the most by a Georgia Tech freshman in his first game. He had 10 points and 11 rebounds against Bryant, a career-high 16 points and 10 rebounds against Southeastern Louisiana, 12 points and 11 rebounds against Georgia Southern and 13 points and 11 rebounds against West Georgia.

Sylka, a native of Louga, Senegal, was a four-star post prospect out of Bella Vista Prep in Phoenix, Arizona. He was ranked No. 18 in the 2025 class by 247Sports, and the No. 2 center and No. 14 overall prospect according to On3 in the 2025 class and the top-ranked center. He held offers from Duke, Kansas, Alabama, Washington and Arizona State before signing with Georgia Tech.