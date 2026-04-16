WVU Forward Jackson Fields Decides to Enter Transfer Portal

The Jackson Fields experience in West Virginia appears to have come to an end. Thursday afternoon, he entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, which leaves Amir Jenkins as the lone returning player from this past season's roster.

Fields missed the beginning of the season recovering from wrist surgery. He made his debut on November 30th against Mercyhurst, but only played eight more games before shutting it down. That decision didn't come directly after his final appearance, which came against Houston, but not long after.

"You don’t ever want to put anyone out there on the floor that may not feel like they are at their best. You’re not talking about a sprained ankle or a busted eye or a jammed finger. He had a legit surgery deep into the summer and wasn’t cleared until very late," Hodge told reporters during the season. "You may get a little boost of adrenaline coming back, but the grip strength, his ability to lift weights, is what’s significantly impacted. If you’re not feeling great or feeling you can be at your best…a coach’s job and the medical staff, their job is to evaluate all that and put the student-athletes in the best position that they can be in long-term for their health.”

In those nine games, Fields averaged 4.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 53% from the floor and 25% from three-point range. He only played significant minutes in two games against high majors, which were Ohio State and Wake Forest. Against the Buckeyes, he scored seven points and pulled down four rebounds — the same totals he had against Wake.

Fields will have to receive a medical waiver to get another year of eligibility, although it's very likely that the NCAA will grant it to him. At the moment, WVU has just one true power forward on the roster, which is Boise State transfer Javan Buchanan. Incoming freshman Aliou Dioum could see some time there as well.

Updated look at West Virginia's transfer portal movement

Leaving West Virginia: G Jasper Floyd, G Niyol Hauet, G Morris Ugusuk, F Jayden Forsythe, F Jackson Fields, F DJ Thomas, C Abraham Oyeadier

Committed to West Virginia: G Finley Bizjack, F Javan Buchanan, C Mouhamed Sylla

Updated look at West Virginia's 2026-27 roster

* - walk-on

PG: Miles Sadler, Amir Jenkins

SG: Finley Bizjack, MJ Feenane*

SF: N/A

PF: Javan Buchanan

C: Mouhamed Sylla, Aliou Dioum