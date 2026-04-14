WVU Lands Georgia Tech Transfer, Former Four-Star Center Mouhamed Sylla

Ross Hodge and the West Virginia Mountaineers are starting off this Tuesday morning in a great mood, receiving a commitment from Georgia Tech center transfer Mouhamed Sylla.

As a true freshman, Sylla averaged 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 57.9% from the field.

Coming out of high school, Sylla picked the Yellow Jackets over offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Alabama, Duke, Kansas, Oregon, Washington, and a few others.

The quick scout on Mouhamed Sylla

Sylla is long and athletic, which will give WVU a completely different look at the five from what they had this past season with Harlan Obioha. He's not going to be someone who powers through defenders or plays a physical game. He's more of a finesse finisher around the rim and a legit lob threat. The physicality will come with the older he gets. Shooting the three-ball isn't really in Sylla's arsenal just yet, but it's something that could develop over time. He went 1/4 from range this past season with Georgia Tech, so there is some ability there.

Defensively, he has a chance to be an All-Big 12 caliber player. He's not a polished product yet, but he can be shot eraser, which will make WVU's defense that much more difficult to gameplan against. Because he's so athletic, he has the ability to switch and guard smaller guys. If he gets caught in a screen on the perimeter, he should be able to hold his ground and at least contest the shot.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Updated look at West Virginia's transfer portal movement

Leaving West Virginia: G Jasper Floyd, G Morris Ugusuk, F Jayden Forsythe, F DJ Thomas, C Abraham Oyeadier

Committed to West Virginia: G Finley Bizjack, F Javan Buchanan, C Mouhamed Sylla

Updated look at West Virginia's 2026-27 roster

* - walk-on

PG: Miles Sadler, Amir Jenkins

SG: Finley Bizjack, Niyol Hauet*, MJ Feenane*

SF: N/A

PF: Javan Buchanan, Jackson Fields

C: Mouhamed Sylla, Aliou Dioum

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