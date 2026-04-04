West Virginia Starting Five Against Creighton

The West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14) square off against the Creighton Blue Jays (15-16) Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for approximately 4:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on FOX.

West Virginia advanced with a thrilling overtime win against Stanford, while Creighton handled Rutgers.

Moments ago, West Virginia University head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight's starting five for the Mountaineers.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 assist per game this season. He put in six points and snagged five rebounds in the opner. He hit double figures in two of the last three games of the regular season before posting nine points in the Big 12 tournament against BYU. He opened the season tying a career-high 25 against Mount St. Mary's.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff averages a team-best 15.8 ppg, behind 109 made threes on the year. The senior scored a team-high 21 points in the win over Stanford - 11 of the points coming from the free throw line. He capped the regular season tying a season-best 24 points in the regular season finale win against UCF, marking the sixth time during the year he hit the mark. He was the first Mountaineer to make eight threes in two separate contests.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff is averaging 9.5 points and a career-best 4.8 rebounds per game. The senior reached double figures for the second time in 12 games with 18 points against Stanford. He hit the mark in six of the first eight Big 12 contests, averaging 12.8 ppg during that span. However, in the back half of the conference slate, he hit double figures once, scoring 18 points in the overtime loss at Oklahoma State. He produced a season-high 23 points in wins over Mississippi Valley State and at Arizona State.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient is second on the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He comes into the contest having reached double figures in 13 consecutive games after producing 14 points on Thursday. The Ocala, Florida, native set a career-high 26 points against Lehigh, and recorded a double double in the season opener against Mount St. Mary's, 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha averaged 5.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season, while standing out defensively. The senior had five big points and three rebounds against Stanford. He recorded a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, capping a stretch of three games of recording 12 points or more.