LAS VEGAS – The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2) dropped their second game in as many days after falling to the No. 1 Florida Gators (6-1) Thursday afternoon, 85-72.

Florida senior forward Thomas Haugh led all scorers with 22 points, while WVU freshman guard Miles Sadler paced the Mountaineers with 18 points and senior guard Finley Bizjack in 14 points and senior forward Javan Buchanan chipped in 12 points.

Florida sophomore center Alex Condon registered the first two field goals for the Gators as part of an early 8-2 run, while West Virginia was 1-8 from the floor to start the game.

Condon extended and capped the run to 14-3 with a three before fifth year forward Brenen Lorient ended the run and a nearly four-minute drought without a field goal with a triple from the wing.

The Mountaineers began to find their footing offensively and cut the deficit to six, but Florida was hot from the outside, extending the lead to fourteen, 27-13, near the midway point of the first half.

West Virginia continued to battle and get the game back within single digits, and junior guard Martin Somerville cut the Florida lead to seven with 2:51 remaining in the half.

Haugh hit a step back three with 23 seconds remaining, his second of the half, as the Gators finished 14-of-26 shooting from the field, including 7-13 from three-point range, to take a 40-30 lead into halftime.

Coming out of the break, Florida remained hot from the field, shooting 4-6 from the field and built a 13-point advantage. However, the Mountaineers kept pace and trimmed the lead to eight, 51-43, heading in the first media timeout.

West Virginia was trailing by 10 before constructing a 7-0 run to pull within three, 60-57, at the 11:11 mark.

The Mountaineers missed their next four field goal attempts as Florida stretched its lead to eight after Haugh buried a second chance three.

West Virginia was back within five with four and a half minutes to play, but too much Florida firepower down the stretch as the Gators shot 63.6% from the field in the second half, 58.3% for the game, to go on and win, 85-72.