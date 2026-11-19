After a disappointing finish against the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to bounce back and finish things strong in Las Vegas and will have their shot at the No. 1 team in the country this afternoon, thanks to Houston pulling the upset of Florida.

Can West Virginia pull off a stunning upset? Here is how we see this one going.

Schuyler Callihan: Florida 77, West Virginia 68

With this being the third straight game in three days, I think we are going to see the fatigue start to set in for both squads. We saw a little bit of it late in the game last night against Kansas, where even Miles Sadler, who was still blowing past his defender, looked like he was losing his legs a little bit, hence him missing badly on a couple of three balls.

This will be a really challenging offense for the Mountaineers to stop because of how well they spread the wealth. Four Gators are averaging double figures coming into this one, and they have five players who are part of their regular rotation who are shooting 40% or better from beyond the arc.

Stylistically, this is a much different look WVU will get compared to what they saw last night, in that Florida isn't a team that likes to push the floor. They are content with walking it up and running their halfcourt offense. Now, they aren't necessarily going to rock you to sleep, but it's certainly a much slower pace than that of the Jayhawks.

If West Virginia can get Finley Bizjack or another scorer to step up and help out Miles Sadler, and they are able to defend without fouling, they will have a chance to hang around late in the game. I'm just not sure one or both of those things will happen. I'll take Florida.

Christopher Hall: Florida 77, West Virginia 70

The Mountaineers proved they can play with some of the best teams in the country Wednesday night, unfortunately they came up short against Kansas, although I’m confident if the foul discrepancy in the first half, putting WVU in foul trouble, and some favorable Jayhawk calls in the second half, propelled KU to victory. Nonetheless, to quote the legendary Bob Huggins, “We didn’t make shots.”

West Virginia lost its legs in the second half, and it showed on the stat sheet, shooting a mere 9-31 in the first half, including 0-11 from three-point range.

Florida lost to Houston, and similar to Kansas, the Cougars benefited from the free throw line. However, Houston also shot better from the field in the second half to overcome a three-point halftime deficit.

The Gators are currently the No. 1 team in the country and for good reason. The roster is loaded with talent, and an opening season win against nationally ranked Miami solidified this group as one of the top teams in the country.

Meanwhile, West Virginia is still trying to find its footing in the national landscape with mostly newcomers but appear to be ahead of schedule after leading most of the night against Kansas.

I believe the Gators are the more talented team and it will show Thursday afternoon in Vegas. West Virginia will give Florida fits, but it will not be enough as the Gators will pull away late for the 77-70 victory.

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