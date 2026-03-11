How to Watch West Virginia vs. BYU: Tip-Off Time, TV Channel, and Odds

The second round matchup for the No. 7 seed West Virginia Mountaineers is set as they'll take on No. 10 seed BYU, which defeated No. 15 Kansas State on Tuesday night.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday night's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (18-13, 9-9) vs. BYU (22-10, 9-9)

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 11th, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center (18,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Players to Watch:

AJ Dybansta (BYU): The projected No. 1 overall pick put up 40 points in their first-round win over Kansas State, which set a Big 12 Conference tournament record. Putting up that many is one thing; to do it while shooting 71% from the field is another. The Mountaineers have to be keyed in on him and force others to beat them.

Honor Huff (WVU): For West Virginia to beat BYU again, they're going to need Huff to knock down some shots from the perimeter. The Cougars have a potent offense, and you've got to be able to keep pace.

Although West Virginia is the higher seed (by three spots), it's not all that surprising to see that BYU is currently a 5.5-point favorite. They have one of the best players in the country and will be out looking for revenge after losing to WVU in Morgantown a couple of weeks ago. The over/under is sitting at 144.5.

