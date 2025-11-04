West Virginia vs. Mount St. Mary's Preview & Game Thread
The West Virginia Mountaineers opens the season Tuesday night against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and will stream on ESPN+.
Ross Hodge is in his first season at the helm. Hodge spent the last two seasons as the head coach of the North Texas Mean Green. He compiled a 46-24 record and earned two NIT bids.
Hodge retained one Mountaineer with eligibility to return in center Abraham Oyeadier. The redshirt freshman will see the floor early in the season with the injury to senior forward Jackson Fields, opening the opportunity to earn more playing time in the future.
Seven-footer Harlan Obioha will carve space in the paint for the Mountaineers. He put in 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the exhibition against Wheeling.
Point guard Jasper Floyd and 2025 AAC Sixth Man of the Year Award winner Brenen Lorient followed Hodge to Morgantown. Lorient produced 11.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game and Floyd averaged 9.0 points, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
Senior guards Trey Eaglestaff and Honor Huff are poised to lead the team in scoring. Huff led the nation in three-pointers made (131) at Tennessee at Chattanooga a year ago and in the closed scrimmage against Maryland, buried 10 threes and finished with 32 points, while Eaglestaff, who averaged 18.9 points at North Dakota last season, produced 22 points against the Terrapins.
Senior guard Chance Moore is required by the NCAA to miss the first five games of the season.
Mount St. Mary’s head coach Donny Lind, entering his second season, set the record for the most wins in a season debut with 23 last year.
Guards Xavier Lipscomb and Arlandus Keyes are the Mount’s top returning scorers from last season. Lipscomb, a graduate senior, averaged 6.8 points, 4.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds while leading the team in minutes last year. Keyes averaged 6.8 points and 3.3 rebounds last year in 32 games. The senior was a key contributor in the Mount's playoff run, averaging 12.6 points over the Mount's five postseason games.
Transfers Anastasios Rozakeas (Florida State) and Luke McEldon (Santa Clara) led the Mount in scoring in the exhibition against Hood College. Rozakeas scored a team-high 21 points and McEldon added 18 points.
West Virginia leads the all-time series against Mount St. Mary’s 6-0.
