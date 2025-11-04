Rich Rod Couldn’t Believe What Scotty Fox Told Him Before the Final Snaps in Houston
For a true freshman, sometimes the easiest things can become the most difficult.
Whether it's handing the ball off, receiving a snap, throwing a swing pass to a running back, or something as simple as taking a knee. The inexperience on the big stage will occasionally show up, leading to the most head-scratching things transpiring because they are so anxious and tense.
At the end of Saturday's game against No. 22 Houston, West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez was losing his mind and was probably the most animated he was all day, believe it or not. He was so concerned with the final minutes running off the clock without a mishap, and given how this year has gone, can you blame him?
Monday night, he shared a story on his radio show about Scotty Fox and what happened leading up to those three kneel downs, which had everyone in Kegler's laughing.
"It was funny. I don't even think I told Rhett (Rodriguez) or the coaches this... at the end of the game, all we got to do is take a knee, right? But I'm nervous about everything. I wanted to make sure we take the knee and we can run two minutes off I know the whole thing with running two minutes off, and some of the coaches were worried that we got to take one or two seconds off, and I said, 'No, we just take a knee, at it'll run off.' We went on and on about discussions, and I kept telling Scotty we're under center and make sure you ride the center, make sure you don't pull out too early, let the ball drop, and make sure you take a knee right away. We're going through all this stuff, and he says, 'Coach, coach, coach, you're making way too much out of this,' he said, 'It's not a big deal. I got this.' That's something like a fifth-year senior would say. I was like, alright, this kid's got it, he's composed."
That's just one of the many examples of things starting to slow down for the true freshman. He's beaming with confidence, and it shows in his decisions in the RPO and pass game. The young quarterback is growing up right in front of our very eyes.
