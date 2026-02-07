WVU Bubble Watch: Tracking Results as Mountaineers Re-Emerge in Bracketology

With their come-from-behind win over Cincinnati on Thursday, West Virginia kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

As of this morning, the Mountaineers are in the batch of teams ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi is "considering" just outside the bubble, sitting 12 spots out of the field. Tomorrow's challenge against No. 13 Texas Tech will not knock WVU out of the conversation, but a win would go a long way in boosting its resume.

Last week, we began a new weekend series where we essentially give you a TV rooting guide, called the WVU bubble watch. Below, you'll find every team that is currently on Lunardi's bubble or just outside of it, who they play, when, and on what channel. The more teams that are listed ahead of West Virginia, the better, of course.

Last Four In

Texas: vs. Ole Miss, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Miami (FL): at Boston College, 2 p.m. ET on ACCN

New Mexico: vs. Boise State, 10 p.m. ET on CBSSN

Ohio State: vs. Michigan, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

First Four Out

Cal: vs. Clemson, 8 p.m. ET on ACCN

Oklahoma State: at Arizona, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

San Diego State: at Air Force, 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Virginia Tech: at NC State, 12 p.m. ET on CW Network

Next Four Out

Seton Hall: at Creighton, 6 p.m. ET on Peacock

VCU: W 99-73 vs. Dayton on Friday

Missouri: at South Carolin, 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network

TCU: vs. Kansas State, 2 p.m. ET on TNT

Considered

Baylor: at Iowa State, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Washington: at UCLA, 10 p.m. ET on FS1

West Virginia: vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m. ET on Sunday

George Mason: vs. Saint Joseph’s, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Nevada: vs. Fresno State, 10 p.m. ET

Boise State: at New Mexico, 10 p.m. ET on CBSSN

LSU: vs. Georgia 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network

Grand Canyon: at UNLV, 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Stanford: vs. Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU

