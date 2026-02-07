WVU Bubble Watch: Tracking Results as Mountaineers Re-Emerge in Bracketology
With their come-from-behind win over Cincinnati on Thursday, West Virginia kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
As of this morning, the Mountaineers are in the batch of teams ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi is "considering" just outside the bubble, sitting 12 spots out of the field. Tomorrow's challenge against No. 13 Texas Tech will not knock WVU out of the conversation, but a win would go a long way in boosting its resume.
Last week, we began a new weekend series where we essentially give you a TV rooting guide, called the WVU bubble watch. Below, you'll find every team that is currently on Lunardi's bubble or just outside of it, who they play, when, and on what channel. The more teams that are listed ahead of West Virginia, the better, of course.
Last Four In
Texas: vs. Ole Miss, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Miami (FL): at Boston College, 2 p.m. ET on ACCN
New Mexico: vs. Boise State, 10 p.m. ET on CBSSN
Ohio State: vs. Michigan, 1 p.m. ET on CBS
First Four Out
Cal: vs. Clemson, 8 p.m. ET on ACCN
Oklahoma State: at Arizona, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
San Diego State: at Air Force, 8 p.m. ET on FS1
Virginia Tech: at NC State, 12 p.m. ET on CW Network
Next Four Out
Seton Hall: at Creighton, 6 p.m. ET on Peacock
VCU: W 99-73 vs. Dayton on Friday
Missouri: at South Carolin, 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network
TCU: vs. Kansas State, 2 p.m. ET on TNT
Considered
Baylor: at Iowa State, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN
Washington: at UCLA, 10 p.m. ET on FS1
West Virginia: vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m. ET on Sunday
George Mason: vs. Saint Joseph’s, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Nevada: vs. Fresno State, 10 p.m. ET
Boise State: at New Mexico, 10 p.m. ET on CBSSN
LSU: vs. Georgia 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network
Grand Canyon: at UNLV, 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX
Stanford: vs. Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU
