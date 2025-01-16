What Are West Virginia's Chances to Make the NCAA Tournament? An Updated Look
We've reached the halfway point of the 2024-25 regular season and to this point, the West Virginia Mountaineers have positioned themselves nicely to make the NCAA Tournament.
First-year head coach Darian DeVries has done wonders with this group - a team that he assembled in a matter of two months. Expectations for the Mountaineers were rather low, considering the massive roster turnover and not having a very deep rotation to begin with. WVU lost star player Tucker DeVries in early December and has yet to see Jayden Stone in regular season action, yet somehow, Coach DeVries has this team looking like one of the Big 12's best.
According to Team Rankings, West Virginia has a 76% chance to secure a spot in the big dance. The site runs thousands of computer simulations throughout the season to calculate each team's projected overall record, chances to make the tournament, and what seed they are on pace to become.
As of today, the Mountaineers are on track to finish the regular season with a 19-12 record, giving them a projected seed of 8.8, meaning they are somewhere between an eight and nine seed. They also only have a 2% chance to secure a 1-4 seed. Obviously, this projection will change constantly throughout the season, and with a couple of key wins, the outlook on the Mountaineers could be much different, especially if they find a way to knock off No. 2 Iowa State on Saturday.
NCAA Tournament Resume
Record: 12-4 (3-2)
Record in Quad 1 games: 3-4
Record in Quad 2 games: 2-0
Record in Quad 3 games: 1-0
Record in Quad 4 games: 6-0
Key wins: Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas.
Bad losses: None.
Net ranking: 33
Remaining Schedule
1/18 vs. Iowa State
1/21 vs. Arizona State
1/25 at Kansas State
1/29 vs. Houston
2/2 at Cincinnati
2/5 at TCU
2/8 vs. Utah
2/11 vs. BYU
2/15 at Baylor
2/19 vs. Cincinnati
2/22 at Texas Tech
2/25 vs. TCU
3/1 at BYU
3/4 at Utah
3/8 vs. UCF
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
What is WVU's Ceiling Without Tucker DeVries? Can They Remain a Big 12 Contender?
The Big 12 Can Do Better Than Airing Big Games on ESPN+
Mountaineer Postgame Show: Houston 70, WVU 54
What Darian DeVries Said Following the Loss to No. 10 Houston