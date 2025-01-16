What is WVU's Ceiling Without Tucker DeVries? Can They Remain a Big 12 Contender?
West Virginia has had a tough time playing a full forty minutes lately with such a short rotation, but it may be something they have to get accustomed to.
There has been absolutely no information coming out of the facility regarding Tucker DeVries' injury, and they could be in danger of losing him for the year. If he is unable to return, he could potentially return to the program for a year if the NCAA approves a medical hardship waiver. But until an actual update is made, he remains under the same status of "out indefinitely."
The Mountaineers are also without Jayden Stone, who has yet to appear in a game this season and could find himself in the same boat as DeVries. Stone's injury has not been disclosed, and even less information has been made available about his progress.
During Wednesday night's loss to Houston, veteran backup guard Joseph Yesufu went down to the ground and grabbed his ankle. He was able to limp off the court under his own power, but it looked painful. WVU can't afford any more injuries, and if that becomes something that knocks Yesufu out a game or two, it will further impact WVU's ability to win games.
So, how long can this group hold up? How long can they stay in contention for the Big 12 title?
We're about to find out. Saturday, they host No. 2 Iowa State, and while a loss doesn't knock them completely out of the mix, it does put them in a bit of a tough spot. Being 3-3 in this league isn't the end of the world. Heck, the team that wins the Big 12 may have six conference losses by the end of the season. That said, each loss shrinks your margin for error, especially for a team that essentially has a seven-man rotation on most nights. You have to take care of your home court, even against one of the best teams in the country.
The one positive is that this is as hard as it's going to get for West Virginia. The schedule starts to lighten up at the beginning of February, at least on paper. If they can keep their head above water until then, they'll have a chance. Fatigue is obviously the biggest concern. While they've played well against tough competition, at some point, tired legs will catch up to them, and you go from overachieving to losing to teams you probably shouldn't.
DeVries is such a talented coach that a late-season collapse is likely off the table, but I'm not sure they have the firepower or the horses to stick toward the top of the league for much longer. I do, however, believe they'll finish in the top half of the league.
As far as the NCAA Tournament is concerned, I'm convinced no one will want to see West Virginia as their first-round matchup or as a possible Round of 32 opponent. They just don't go away. Assuming they don't suffer any more key injuries between now and March, they are still capable of beating a couple of teams and getting to that second weekend, playing in the Sweet Sixteen. Can they play beyond that? Depending on matchups, yes, but it's not a roster that is built to make a deep run.
