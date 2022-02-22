Skip to main content

What Bob Huggins Said Following Loss to TCU

WVU head coach Bob Huggins gave some thoughts on Monday's loss to the Horned Frogs.

Monday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 77-67 dropping their record to 14-13 on the season. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

GameSummaryBB_2-21-22

Below are a few quotes from the head coach.

"We're not going to win with Sean McNeil not scoring. That's for sure."

"I'm as frustrated as everybody. I'm starting to wonder if we got some guys that don't really want to be here."

"We get absolutely slaughtered on the glass. That has never, ever, ever happened to one of my teams. We got doubled."

Read More

"We still have opportunities to make the NCAA Tournament but we're not getting the leadership we need to get. I mean, they ran by us like we were standing on the curb. I really need to find out who wants to finish this year and who is tired of playing."

On TCU shooting %: "Because they shot layups. I've never had guys get run by the way we had guys get run by. Stay. In. Front. Of. Your. Man. We've got guys that are as bad now as bad as they were the day that they walked in."

"We've got to try to fight through this. If we can win the day after tomorrow, we got Texas coming in after that. I'm going to continue to fight the fight until there is no fight left. If we ever need Mountaineer Nation to rise up, it's now."

"Maybe we're starting the wrong guys. Maybe we're playing the wrong people. Maybe some guys shouldn't be playing at all."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17168843_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following Loss to TCU

By Schuyler Callihan
17 seconds ago
Feb 22, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) looks to pass with TCU Horned Frogs guard RJ Nembhard (22) defending during overtime at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

West Virginia Suffers Fourth Consecutive Loss

By Christopher Hall
19 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit:
Basketball

Sherman Hits 1,000 Career Points

By Christopher Hall
1 hour ago
Aug 31, 2019; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver TJ Simmons (1) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Simmons Signs with CFL Team

By Christopher Hall
1 hour ago
USATSI_17642067_168388579_lowres
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs TCU

By Schuyler Callihan
2 hours ago
WVU Baseball
Baseball

Coastal Carolina Outlasts West Virginia

By Christopher Hall
3 hours ago
Daryl Porter Jr.
Football

Former WVU CB Daryl Porter Jr. to Choose Between Four Schools

By Schuyler Callihan
4 hours ago
Jul 23, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; The Big 12 logo is projected on a wall during Big 12 Media Day at the Westin Galleria.
Baseball

Wetherholt Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

By Christopher Hall
4 hours ago