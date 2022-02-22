What Bob Huggins Said Following Loss to TCU

Monday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 77-67 dropping their record to 14-13 on the season. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Below are a few quotes from the head coach.

"We're not going to win with Sean McNeil not scoring. That's for sure."

"I'm as frustrated as everybody. I'm starting to wonder if we got some guys that don't really want to be here."

"We get absolutely slaughtered on the glass. That has never, ever, ever happened to one of my teams. We got doubled."

"We still have opportunities to make the NCAA Tournament but we're not getting the leadership we need to get. I mean, they ran by us like we were standing on the curb. I really need to find out who wants to finish this year and who is tired of playing."

On TCU shooting %: "Because they shot layups. I've never had guys get run by the way we had guys get run by. Stay. In. Front. Of. Your. Man. We've got guys that are as bad now as bad as they were the day that they walked in."

"We've got to try to fight through this. If we can win the day after tomorrow, we got Texas coming in after that. I'm going to continue to fight the fight until there is no fight left. If we ever need Mountaineer Nation to rise up, it's now."

"Maybe we're starting the wrong guys. Maybe we're playing the wrong people. Maybe some guys shouldn't be playing at all."

