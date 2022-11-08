What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Mount St. Mary's

Thoughts on the game

"I didn't think we played very well. No disrespect to them. I thought they played really hard and made some hard shots and so forth. We just don't make rotations. We don't guard the ball as well as we need to guard the ball. We didn't rebound it the way we're capable of rebounding it. And we turned it over 18 times again, which has got to stop."

Playing Tre Mitchell

"We talked to the medical staff and they said play him as long as you want to play him. I didn't particularly want to play him a lot at once. That's why I took him out and put him back in. But he needs it. He needs to get in shape and get back in the flow of things. He's a talented guy."

If this team is the most athletic group he's had at WVU

"I think we're athletic, but we're not skilled. I guess you always think back to the team that got you where you want to go and you had a 6'9" guy in [Devin] Ebanks. You had Da'Sean [Butler]. You had Wellington [Smith]. We had good size. We had some guys coming off the bench with size and not just size but skill. When that team really took off was when Wellington Smith really got serious about fixing his jump shot. And now you got basically who was our center, go out there and make shots."

What can be attributed to the 18 turnovers

"Bad passing. We just did dumb things. I wish Emmitt [Matthews] was here. Emmitt's got a terrible habit of putting it over his head and passing it - which he's gotten away with because of his size. But it's seemingly every time he puts it over his head to pass it in scrimmages or whatever, somebody deflects it. He's got to stop doing that. Can't throw to people's feet. We tried to force it inside too many times. We wanted to throw it inside and kind of wanted to get those bigs involved but they did a bad job of posting and showing and we did a bad job of getting the ball to them."

James Okonkwo coming along

"I think it would be a terrible mistake to compare him to Sags. But James is getting better and better. And James is bouncy and he's quick off his feet. He played tennis. He was a tennis player and he got recruited to come over and play at a prep school and fortunately for us, the prep school coach is a West Virginia guy and a very dear friend of mine and he called me and said, 'this guy is getting better and better and he can really block shots'. So we took him without really seeing him play."

