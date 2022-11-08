Skip to main content

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Mount St. Mary's

WVU head coach Bob Huggins gave some thoughts on Monday's win over the Mountaineers.

Thoughts on the game

"I didn't think we played very well. No disrespect to them. I thought they played really hard and made some hard shots and so forth. We just don't make rotations. We don't guard the ball as well as we need to guard the ball. We didn't rebound it the way we're capable of rebounding it. And we turned it over 18 times again, which has got to stop."

Playing Tre Mitchell

"We talked to the medical staff and they said play him as long as you want to play him. I didn't particularly want to play him a lot at once. That's why I took him out and put him back in. But he needs it. He needs to get in shape and get back in the flow of things. He's a talented guy."

If this team is the most athletic group he's had at WVU

"I think we're athletic, but we're not skilled. I guess you always think back to the team that got you where you want to go and you had a 6'9" guy in [Devin] Ebanks. You had Da'Sean [Butler]. You had Wellington [Smith]. We had good size. We had some guys coming off the bench with size and not just size but skill. When that team really took off was when Wellington Smith really got serious about fixing his jump shot. And now you got basically who was our center, go out there and make shots."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What can be attributed to the 18 turnovers

"Bad passing. We just did dumb things. I wish Emmitt [Matthews] was here. Emmitt's got a terrible habit of putting it over his head and passing it - which he's gotten away with because of his size. But it's seemingly every time he puts it over his head to pass it in scrimmages or whatever, somebody deflects it. He's got to stop doing that. Can't throw to people's feet. We tried to force it inside too many times. We wanted to throw it inside and kind of wanted to get those bigs involved but they did a bad job of posting and showing and we did a bad job of getting the ball to them."

James Okonkwo coming along

"I think it would be a terrible mistake to compare him to Sags. But James is getting better and better. And James is bouncy and he's quick off his feet. He played tennis. He was a tennis player and he got recruited to come over and play at a prep school and fortunately for us, the prep school coach is a West Virginia guy and a very dear friend of mine and he called me and said, 'this guy is getting better and better and he can really block shots'. So we took him without really seeing him play."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19373921_168388579_lowres
Football

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 11

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19190974_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Alek Manoah Named a Finalist for Cy Young AwardDraft SharePreviewPublish

By Schuyler Callihan
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Downs Mount St. Mary's

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_2650
Basketball

Men's Basketball v. Mount St. Mary's - Game Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
Nov 7, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) talks to teammates during the first half against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Pulls Away Late in Season-Opener

By Christopher Hall
DSC_2275
Basketball

Men's Basketball v. Mount St. Mary's - First Half Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett
USATSI_17727162_168388579_lowres
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Mount St. Mary's

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_1890
Football

WVU Football Depth Chart: Oklahoma

By Christopher Hall