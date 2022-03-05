Skip to main content

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over TCU

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with Tony Caridi for a radio interview after Saturday's win.

Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Below are a few quotes from the head coach.

"Our man-to-man defense was so much better. We stayed in front of people much better than we have in a long, long time. They responded."

On rebounding difference from last matchup vs TCU: "Huge difference. That was an area we talked about. When they out-rebound you by 18 that gives them more chance to score."

Read More

On Jalen Bridges: "He's a terrific basketball player. He can play multiple positions for us. He'll probably go down as one of my all-time favorite guys because he cares so much about this team and so much about winning."

On fans: "For everything we've been through and everything we've put them through. What a response. I hope they understand the noise level in this building makes a tremendous difference."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17803237_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over TCU

By Schuyler Callihan34 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives down the lane during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Snaps Skid on Senior Day

By Christopher Hall24 minutes ago
USATSI_17525860_168388579_lowres (3)
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs TCU

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_15672027_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs TCU

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
USATSI_17643169_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs TCU

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
Untitled design
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. TCU

By Christopher Hall6 hours ago
USATSI_15672015_168388579_lowres (2)
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs TCU

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
Mar 4, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) dribbles past TCU Horned Frogs guard RJ Nembhard (22) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

PREVIEW: West Virginia Meets TCU on Senior Day

By Christopher Hall11 hours ago