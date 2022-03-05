What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over TCU

Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Below are a few quotes from the head coach.

"Our man-to-man defense was so much better. We stayed in front of people much better than we have in a long, long time. They responded."

On rebounding difference from last matchup vs TCU: "Huge difference. That was an area we talked about. When they out-rebound you by 18 that gives them more chance to score."

On Jalen Bridges: "He's a terrific basketball player. He can play multiple positions for us. He'll probably go down as one of my all-time favorite guys because he cares so much about this team and so much about winning."

On fans: "For everything we've been through and everything we've put them through. What a response. I hope they understand the noise level in this building makes a tremendous difference."

