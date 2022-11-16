What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Morehead State

West Virginia defeated the Morehead State Eagles on Tuesday evening, 75-57. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network.

Below are a few quotes from the head coach.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.