What Darian DeVries Said Following the Loss to No.9 Texas Tech
The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-11, 7-9) fell to the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-6, 12-4) Saturday afternoon 73-51.
West Virginia shooting 32.8% from the field
I thought we did a really good job early. Those first 15 minutes of just kind of controlling offense, getting some paint touches, getting good movement, really getting quality shots throughout that first 15 minutes. And then, defensively, I thought we were really good – we were really locked in to what we were willing to give up – kept them out of transition. Then, we had two possessions in a row that were we took really quick ones that led their transition, right of it of course, and that really swung that half.
Javon’s second foul was a part of that too because we were trying to be as conservative as possible, but that was a big play for us when he picked up that second on in the first half because we had the game going exactly how we kind of envisioned it – controlled, kept them out of transition, make them guard us side to side in the halfcourt, got some paint touches and they we got away from that a little bit and got three happy.
The WVU Defense in the first 15 minutes versus the final 25 minutes of the game
They shot 62% in the second half. That’s where the game got away from us. We can survive some scoring droughts if you will, not if our defense is isn’t really hooked up. In the first half, they shot 34% and scored 30 points and we’re right where we need to be in position. The second half, right from the first possession, as good as a job we did in the first half of limiting their bigs on the interior, in the second half, we weren’t nearly as tough and physical in fighting catches and things, and once those guys get it down into a position, they’ll score, they’re pretty darn good.
Senior guard Javon Small scoring 10 points on 3-14 shooting from the field
I thought he was pretty aggressive, trying to get downhill and get to the rim. He was in attack mode, which we wanted him to be. There was a few he didn’t finish, but I thought overall I liked his aggressiveness. There were a couple in the second half – I think he might of hesitated on a few open ones I would have liked to see him let them rip but overall, he gets 14 shot attempts and I thought seven or eight that he drove it were good opportunities for us he just got to find a way to get fouled or convert at the end of it.