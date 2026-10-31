Where Every WVU Opponent Sits in KenPom's Preseason Ratings

West Virginia basketball season is almost here, and it won't be long before the Mountaineers are challenged with some legitimate competition.

They will have some solid matchups out in Las Vegas for the Player Era Tournament, neutral-court games against North Carolina, Pitt, and Wake Forest, along with a home game against Virginia Tech, all before Big 12 Conference play begins.

Where every WVU opponent ranks in preseason KenPom ratings (in order)

* — not an official opponent yet; will be determined by first and second round games at the Players Era Tournament.

*Florida (No. 2)

Houston (No. 3)

Kansas (No. 5)

Iowa State (No. 6)

Arizona (No. 7)

Texas Tech (No. 17)

Auburn (No. 26)

Cincinnati (No. 31)

BYU (No. 33)

Baylor (No. 35)

North Carolina (No. 37)

Oklahoma State (No. 45)

UCF (No. 49)

TCU (No. 52)

Virginia Tech (No. 54)

Pitt (No. 68)

Arizona State (No. 73)

Wake Forest (No. 79)

*Rutgers (No. 83)

*Notre Dame (No. 84)

Utah (No. 85)

Colorado (No. 87)

*UNLV (No. 88)

Kansas State (No. 97)

Mercer (No. 215)

Stetson (No. 272)

Mercyhurst (No. 293)

Northern Arizona (No. 297)

Niagara (No. 313)

South Carolina State (No. 358)

Coppin State (No. 361)

The full schedule

vs. Niagara (No. 313)

vs. Stetson No. 272)

vs. Mercer (No. 215)

vs. Auburn (No. 26)

vs. Kansas (No. 5) or UNLV (No. 88)

vs. Houston (No. 3), Rutgers (No. 83), Florida (No. 2), or Notre Dame (No. 84)

vs. North Carolina (No. 37)

vs. Mercyhurst (No. 293)

vs. Virginia Tech (No. 54)

vs. Pitt (No. 68)

vs. Coppin State (No. 361)

vs. Northern Arizona (No. 297)

vs. Wake Forest (No. 79)

vs. South Carolina State (No. 358)

at Kansas (No. 5)

vs. Oklahoma State (No. 45)

at Colorado (No. 87)

vs. Kansas State (No. 97)

vs. Cincinnati (No. 31)

at Utah (No. 85)

at BYU (No. 33)

vs. Arizona State (No. 73)

vs. Arizona (No. 7)

at UCF (No. 49)

vs. Iowa State (No. 6)

at Texas Tech (No. 17)

vs. UCF (No. 49)

at Baylor (No. 35)

at Cincinnati (No. 31)

vs. Houston (No. 3)

vs. TCU (No. 52)

at Iowa State (No. 6)

If the Mountaineers can get out of non-conference play with just three or so losses, they are going to be in good shape to make the NCAA Tournament. This is a very competitive schedule and one that has several opportunities for signature wins. The other good part about this schedule is there really aren't any games that would really damage the resume. Sure, there could be some teams in the Big 12 who aren't very good and may beat you, but you can make up for that by finishing .500 or better in league play.

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