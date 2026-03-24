Who Returns? Who Leaves? WVU Women's Hoops Roster After Tournament Exit

West Virginia came oh so close to clinching a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on Monday, but just couldn't get the friendly roll in from the rim on a potential game-winning shot from Gia Cooke. Some drama happened at the end, but the Mountaineers utlimately fell short, being eliminated in the second round once again.

So, who can return from this Big 12 tournament champion squad?

F Carter McCray - One year remaining

The Wisconsin transfer started 25 games this season for the Mountaineers, appearing in 33 total. She averaged 6.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 60% from the field. She had a strong three-game stretch at the beginning of January, posting 18 and 7 vs. Kansas, 15 and 8 vs. Kansas State, and 15 and 6 vs. Texas Tech.

G Gia Clarke - One year remaining

This will undoubtedly be Gia Cooke's team next year. She'll be the straw that stirs the drink for the Mountaineers offensively, much like she was this season. She ended the season as the team's leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points per game.

G Madison Parrish - Three years remaining

The freshman guard appeared in 16 games this season, seeing limited action. She did not shoot the ball well this season, connecting on just 29% of her attempts, including just 16%. Parrish does know how to score it, which is why she was rated a four-star recruit coming out of high school. Her best basketball is still to come.

F Riley Makalusky - One year remaining

The Butler transfer was a three-point specialist this season for West Virginia, seeing the ball go through the hoop on 43% of her attempts. There's a good chance her role will expand greatly next season.

F Jordan Thomas - Two years remaining

After averaging 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds as a true freshman, Thomas took a bit of a back seat this year, seeing five fewer minutes per game and playing in seven fewer games.

G Loghan Johnson - One year remaining

Johnson transferred in from Texas Tech last offseason and played a limited role this year, averaging just a little over eight minutes per game.

Graduating: G Jordan Harrison, G Sydney Shaw, G Sydney Woodley, F Meme Wheeler, F Celia Riviere

Each one of these five seniors played a pivotal role in West Virginia's success this season, but the one that will be most difficult for Mark Kellogg to replace is Jordan Harrison. She was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and the heart and soul of this team. Kellogg has had a lot of success throughout his career finding good guard play, so odds are he'll find himself one in the transfer portal.