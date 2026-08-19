Why Ross Hodge Isn’t Worried About the Expectations Surrounding Miles Sadler

Miles Sadler was a massive get for Ross Hodge last year and really opened the door to the deep pool of talent that exists at Bella Vista Prep, the same school that produced Aliou Dioum and Amadou Seini, as well as Georgia Tech transfer Mouhamed Sylla, and top 2027 target Paul Osaruyi.

The five-star rating is one thing, but Sadler is considered to be the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with West Virginia. So yeah, it's understandable for fans to be dreaming big things with him and his friends now on board.

WVU head coach Ross Hodge was asked during his appearance on 3 Guys Before the Game about how he thinks Sadler will be able to handle all of the hype and expectations.

“I think if you asked him, I don’t think he’s ever shied away from expectations. I think it’s all healthy within reason. But the thing I love about him is he has a high level of humility; he has a great humbleness about him; he wants to be coached, he wants to be pushed, he wants to be told the truth. He knows that he hasn’t arrived, and that’s his heart, so I think that should probably be the heart that’s centered around him for everyone else. If he’s not thinking he has all the answers, which none of us do, then I don’t think anyone should put the expectation that he has all the answers when he himself doesn’t approach it like that. He’s got a great competitive spirit. He’s strong-willed. He’s tough, and he’s very coachable.”

What are realistic expectations for Sadler?

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Numbers-wise, it's hard to predict because we have no clue what the pecking order looks like right now, but I don't think it's far-fetched to expect somewhere in the neighborhood of 14 and 5 per game as a true freshman. The ball is going to be in his hands a lot, and with all of the shooting surrounding him, it's certainly possible that he could average north of five assists per game. He's an unselfish player and does a great job of creating shots for his teammates.

What I am confident in is his ability to lead and play big in big moments. He's done it at every level throughout his career. The big stage doesn't faze him. He will orchestrate the offense like a second- or third-year vet would, knowing exactly where to go with the ball. By season's end, he should be on one of the All-Big 12 teams.