WVU Makes the Top Six for Top 50 Guard Javion Tyndale

I'm starting to become convinced that Ross Hodge may end up being the best recruiter WVU basketball has ever had. Well, you have to give a ton of credit to assistant Yusuf Ali, who has reeled in several of West Virginia's big fish, but Hodge has a huge part in it as well.

The Mountaineers landed a top-15 class a year ago and are firmly in the mix for two top-50 players in the 2027 recruiting class — center Paul Osaruyi (Bella Vista Prep) and guard Javion Tyndale (Montverde Academy).

Tyndale recently released his top six schools, trimming his options to Loyola, Providence, Seton Hall, St. Bonaventure, UNLV, and West Virginia. You may wonder how in the world a top 50 player isn't considering more high majors, and there's a likely reason for that — his size.

Tyndale checks in at just 5'9", 160 lbs, which is a big concern for many programs. Not West Virginia and Ross Hodge, who had an undersized guard on the roster last year in Honor Huff and have another small, yet explosive guard on the current roster, Miles Sadler, who just happens to be Tyndale's cousin.

Would West Virginia have too small a backcourt?

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Obviously, every coach would like to have length across the board. Hodge would like a 6'5" point guard and a 6'7" shooting guard, but those types of players don't just grow on trees. WVU has done a great job of acquiring length at other positions, which helps make up for the lack of size that Sadler has.

I can guarantee you that after you watch him play for a couple of games, you won't be concerned about his height. He has been smaller than just about everyone his entire life and knows how to play at that size. The same goes for his cousin, Tyndale, who is just as explosive and has a lot of the same skills.

He would, without question, be a massive pickup for the Mountaineers if they are able to get it across the finish line. Plus, he's still young enough that he could get a little taller and push 5'11". No one can project that, and it's not a guarantee, but it's a possibility for sure.

Back in the spring, Tyndale averaged over 22 points per game in the Nike EYBL, officially putting himself on the map. Don't be surprised if others try to make a late push, but West Virginia appears to be in a good spot here.