Why WVU's Latest NCAA Tournament Projection Is Actually Good News

It seems like a lot, but to me, it's hard to believe that there are only 126 sleeps until year two of Ross Hodge's tenure at West Virginia gets underway with a home game against Niagara.

Expectations around this bunch have heightened, even nationally. While they are not widely viewed as a lock to make the NCAA Tournament next spring, they are more on the radar at this juncture of the offseason, as they should be.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi posted a new tournament projection earlier this month, and has West Virginia just on the wrong side of the bubble, listing them as the first team out.

Lunardi's latest projection

Last Four Byes

Texas A&M

Ohio State

Creighton

North Carolina State

Last Four In

Arizona State

LSU

Clemson

Maryland

First Four Out

West Virginia

Florida State

Mississippi State

Utah State

Next Four Out

Xavier

Oklahoma State

Virginia Tech

Dayton

West Virginia is in a good spot, regardless of the projection

West Virginia University head coach Ross Hodge | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

It took seemingly forever for the Mountaineers to just get into the "next four out" grouping of Lunardi's list last year, as well as other bracketologists. That's what happens when you have an entirely new squad, a first-year head coach who had no prior high-major coaching experience, and then you stubbed your toe multiple times in non-conference play.

The roster was filled with mid-major talent, which caused some uncertainty from both national and local media. This year's group has some seasoned veterans like Joson Sanon (Arizona State/St. John's), Finley Bizjack (Butler), Javan Buchanan (Boise State, needs waiver), Seydou Traore (Manhattan/Iowa/Utah), and Martin Somerville (Florida State) to complement a talented freshman class headlined by top-20 recruit Miles Sadler.

You don't have to be firmly in the field in tournament projections throughout the summer, but it sure helps when you are at least on the radar, which the Mountaineers are. With the non-conference schedule they've pieced together, they will have several opportunities for Quad 1 wins before they even sniff Big 12 play, which is full of them. The one thing they can't afford to do is dig themselves a hole, dropping a handful of those non-con games.

But again, this is where having an abundance of experienced players at this level comes in handy. They aren't going to be fazed or surprised by the level of competition early on and will be able to handle the 18-game gauntlet that is the Big 12.

Year two for Hodge should result in playing on the national stage in March.