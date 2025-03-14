Will West Virginia Be Sweating Things Out on Selection Sunday?
West Virginia could have gone into Selection Sunday with zero concern if they were able to handle No. 16 Colorado in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament.
By losing to the Buffs, it's created some uncertainty and while they are likely in, they could be left out if chaos takes place over the next few days. Bid stealers are West Virginia's biggest issue. If they are a boatload of them, it's going to make their situation pretty murky.
For those who may not follow as closely, bid stealers are teams that weren't projected to make the NCAA Tournament, but punch their ticket by winning their league and receive an automatic bid. For example, if Wichita State or Tulsa were to win the American Athletic Conference, they would steal a bid from someone on the bubble. The only way either goes dancing is by winning the AAC.
There will typically be one or two bid stealers every year and if that's what plays out in the next 72 hours, West Virginia should be just fine. Their resume is going to be hard to top with three top-10 wins (at the time) and more importantly, having six Quad 1 victories. All but two teams on Joe Lunardi's bubble on ESPN have fewer Quad 1 wins. Ohio State also has six and Texas has the only team that has more with seven
Joe Lunardi's projected bubble on ESPN
Last Four Byes: Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Utah State, West Virginia
Last Four In: San Diego State, Xavier, North Carolina, Texas
First Four Out: Indiana, Ohio State, Boise State, Colorado State
Next Four Out: Dayton, UC Irvine, Wake Forest, Villanova
