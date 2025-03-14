Mountaineers Now

Will West Virginia Be Sweating Things Out on Selection Sunday?

Are the Mountaineers a lock to make the NCAA Tournament?

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 11, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Darian DeVries talks to his team during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

West Virginia could have gone into Selection Sunday with zero concern if they were able to handle No. 16 Colorado in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament.

By losing to the Buffs, it's created some uncertainty and while they are likely in, they could be left out if chaos takes place over the next few days. Bid stealers are West Virginia's biggest issue. If they are a boatload of them, it's going to make their situation pretty murky.

For those who may not follow as closely, bid stealers are teams that weren't projected to make the NCAA Tournament, but punch their ticket by winning their league and receive an automatic bid. For example, if Wichita State or Tulsa were to win the American Athletic Conference, they would steal a bid from someone on the bubble. The only way either goes dancing is by winning the AAC.

There will typically be one or two bid stealers every year and if that's what plays out in the next 72 hours, West Virginia should be just fine. Their resume is going to be hard to top with three top-10 wins (at the time) and more importantly, having six Quad 1 victories. All but two teams on Joe Lunardi's bubble on ESPN have fewer Quad 1 wins. Ohio State also has six and Texas has the only team that has more with seven

Joe Lunardi's projected bubble on ESPN

Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) reacts to a shot against the Utah Utes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Last Four Byes: Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Utah State, West Virginia

Last Four In: San Diego State, Xavier, North Carolina, Texas

First Four Out: Indiana, Ohio State, Boise State, Colorado State

Next Four Out: Dayton, UC Irvine, Wake Forest, Villanova

Schuyler Callihan
