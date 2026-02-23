Will WVU Participate in Postseason Play if They Miss the NCAA Tournament?

Four regular season opportunities remain for the West Virginia Mountaineers before they head to Kansas City for the Big 12 Conference tournament. If they're unable to prove they are worthy of a spot in the NCAA Tournament in that timeframe, could the season just come to an end as it has in the past two years?

That's one of the most popular questions I've been asked over the past week or two, and while I don't have a concrete answer for you, I do have a gut feeling as to what they will do if extended an invitation.

Money talks

The College Basketball Crown is something West Virginia fans need to get familiar with. The tournament was created a year ago and became the first-ever postseason event where teams can win money directly for their NIL fund. Last year's tournament champion won $300k, the runner-up won $100k, and $50k to the semifinalists. Prize amounts have not been revealed for this year's field, but one could assume it will be either the same or, if not, more.

In the era that we now live in, it's all about trying to build up as much money as possible. So if there's a tournament that gives you an opportunity to build that fund, you're going to play in it. That is, of course, assuming the players are all on board and you have the necessary health to participate. $50k-$300k isn't a game-changing amount by any means, but it's better than sitting at home and earning nothing.

Next year, the Mountaineers will play in a similar event in the Players' Era Tournament, which will be their MTE. Just by participating, they'll receive a $1 million payday. The further they move along in the field, the more money they can win.

Experience matters

It may not be the NCAA Tournament, but playing in any sort of postseason event will give the youngsters who have eligibility remaining beyond this year more opportunities to grow and put stuff on tape. The atmosphere is also completely different, but you get the same do-or-die type of feel to each game, and you can learn a lot from how certain players respond to that type of adversity.

Obviously, making the NCAA Tournament is the No. 1 goal here, but playing in The Crown in Ross Hodge's first year isn't a bad alternative. It sure as heck beats the season just coming to an end after the Big 12 tournament.