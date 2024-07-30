WVU Basketball 2024-25 Nonconference Schedule
On Tuesday, the West Virginia University men’s basketball program released its 2024-25 nonconference schedule.
West Virginia will play an exhibition game against the University of Charleston on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Coliseum. Charleston is coached by former Mountaineer basketball player James Long.
The Mountaineers will begin the regular season on Monday, November 4 at the WVU Coliseum against Robert Morris at 7: 00 p.m. before welcoming an old Atlantic 10 Conference foe UMass on Friday November 8.
West Virginia’s lone true road nonconference game will be in the Backyard Brawl November 15 at Pitt.
Iona will make the trip to the WVU Coliseum on November 20 for the first ever meeting between the two programs, then the Mountaineers will travel to the Bahamas for the Battle for Atlantis in a field featuring Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma or Providence.
West Virginia returns home to face Georgetown in the Big12-Big East Battle to rekindle an old Big East rivalry to begin a four-game home stand to wrap up nonconference action that concludes with North Carolina Central, Bethune-Cookman and Mercyhurst.
2024-25 WVU Basketball Nonconference Schedule
Oct. 18 Charleston (exhibition) 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 4 Robert Morris 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 8 UMass
Nov. 15 @ Pitt
Nov. 20 Iona
Nov. 27 Battle 4 Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas (Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma or Providence)
Nov. 28 Battle 4 Atlantis
Nov. 29 Battle 4 Atlantis
Dec. 6 Georgetown (Big 12-Big East Battle)
Dec. 10 North Carolina Central
Dec. 14 Bethune-Cookman
Dec. 22 Mercyhurst