WVU Basketball 2024-25 Nonconference Schedule

The West Virginia University men's basketball nonconference schedule revealed

WVU Basketball / Christopher Hall

On Tuesday, the West Virginia University men’s basketball program released its 2024-25 nonconference schedule.

West Virginia will play an exhibition game against the University of Charleston on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Coliseum. Charleston is coached by former Mountaineer basketball player James Long.

The Mountaineers will begin the regular season on Monday, November 4 at the WVU Coliseum against Robert Morris at 7: 00 p.m. before welcoming an old Atlantic 10 Conference foe UMass on Friday November 8.

West Virginia’s lone true road nonconference game will be in the Backyard Brawl November 15 at Pitt.

Iona will make the trip to the WVU Coliseum on November 20 for the first ever meeting between the two programs, then the Mountaineers will travel to the Bahamas for the Battle for Atlantis in a field featuring Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma or Providence.

West Virginia returns home to face Georgetown in the Big12-Big East Battle to rekindle an old Big East rivalry to begin a four-game home stand to wrap up nonconference action that concludes with North Carolina Central, Bethune-Cookman and Mercyhurst.

2024-25 WVU Basketball Nonconference Schedule

Oct. 18 Charleston (exhibition) 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 4 Robert Morris 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 8 UMass

Nov. 15 @ Pitt

Nov. 20 Iona

Nov. 27 Battle 4 Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas (Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma or Providence)

Nov. 28 Battle 4 Atlantis                  

Nov. 29 Battle 4 Atlantis

Dec. 6 Georgetown (Big 12-Big East Battle)

Dec. 10 North Carolina Central

Dec. 14 Bethune-Cookman

Dec. 22 Mercyhurst

