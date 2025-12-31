Our Top Five Most-Viewed Stories on WVU Sports in 2025

A new year is upon us, and it will mark our tenth year in the market and our seventh as part of the On SI network. It was another action-packed year with news, coaching changes, big wins, and disappointing losses. What were our most-viewed stories in 2025?

Here's the top five.

No. 5: WR Hudson Clement Officially Leaves WVU, Signs with Big Ten School

Link: Click here.

This one was a little shocking to me. I would have thought a transfer into the program or perhaps another Darian DeVries piece would have made it in. Heck, maybe even something following the win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. But nope. Hudson Clement, who had already entered his name in the portal, landing at Illinois, cracked the top five.

No. 4: Ryan Switzer Reacts to Darian DeVries Allegedly Talking to Indiana During the Season

Link: Click here.

During Darian DeVries' introductory presser at Indiana, he was asked by a reporter about the interview process, and he answered it in a way that sounded as if he had been talking with the Hoosiers during WVU's season. Former NFL receiver and WVU hoops fan Ryan Switzer was not happy to see this, stating, "Tough look. Hate this for my home state. WVU basketball isn’t a stepping-stone job. That’s why you have to be careful who you hire. It’s more than just college athletics for us West Virginians. Always prefer someone with WV ties, because they know what it means for the state."

No. 3: Fran Fraschilla Calls Out Darian DeVries for 'Cutting and Running' to Indiana

Link: Click here.

West Virginia loves them some Fran Fraschilla, and Fran Fraschilla loves him some West Virginia. After the news broke that WVU would be hiring Ross Hodge as DeVries' replacement, the ESPN personality gave his thoughts on the hire while taking a little jab at the guy leaving.

"A very capable ball coach, quietly super competitive and smart. And he’s got an athletic director that has total faith in him," he said of Hodge. "Don’t see him cutting and running like the last guy."

No. 2: Committee Chair Gives Ridiculously Pathetic Answer as to Why WVU Missed the Tournament

Link: Click here.

The decision that no one understands to this day, including folks outside of West Virginia. How did the Mountaineers not make the NCAA Tournament? They were bumped out for North Carolina, who had just one quality win compared to WVU's four. UNC AD Bubba Cunningham happened to be the chair of the selection committee, which should tell you everything you need to know. When pressed about putting in Carolina over West Virginia, he responded, "The last four teams that were out, it was a tough call. The first team out was West Virginia. They had an outstanding year, and unfortunately, knowing Tucker DeVries was hurt...player availability is something that we talk about quite a bit."

Tucker being hurt was the reason? Dude, he played eight games. WVU beat Kansas and Iowa State without him. Bringing up a player's injury that took place in early December is an insane reason to leave someone out of the field.

No. 1: Darian DeVries Explains Why He Left West Virginia for Indiana

Link: Click here.

Why leave WVU after just one year? Well, Darian DeVries made it pretty clear that he thought he'd have a better shot at winning big at a historic program like Indiana, which has been a shell of itself for a long time now. If we're comparing the two programs over the last 20 or so years, West Virginia is the better job.

Here's what he had to say, though.

"This is unquestionably one of the top jobs in America. As someone who grew up in the Midwest loving the game of basketball, I've always admired the IU Basketball program for its championship-level success, tradition, and fan support," DeVries said in the school's press release. "There's a passion to succeed at the very highest levels both within the Big Ten and in the NCAA Tournament, and that's a desire that as a coach I share. On top of that, the alignment is there on a department and university level to make that happen. I'm excited for this opportunity and am ready to work relentlessly to assemble a staff and a roster that competes for championships."

