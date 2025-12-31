Ranking the Best (and Worst) Moments of WVU Sports in 2025

It's the final day of 2025, and a lot has happened over the last 365 days in Morgantown. Before we enter the New Year, I thought we could take a glance back at some of the best and worst WVU moments of 2025.

The Best

No. 5: Jordan Scruggs' pick-six vs. Houston

You may not think this was as big a moment as I, but this helped seal the deal on West Virginia's first road win over a ranked team in seven years. Even in a horrible season, they were able to do something Neal Brown failed to do in his six-year tenure. Scruggs' pick-six was timely, as Connor Weigman was starting to heat up. The touchdown gave WVU breathing room and ultimately helped lead them to victory.

No. 4: Men's hoops largest victory over Pitt in Hope Coliseum

One way to get a fan base to buy in early is to beat your heated rival. Not only did WVU beat Pitt, but they destroyed them, winning by a score of 71-49, marking the largest margin of victory at the Coliseum in this rivalry. Yes, the Mountaineers have had some disappointing moments since that night, but hey, it was a fun one for WVU fans to take in.

No. 3: Baseball winning first-ever outright Big 12 title

To this day, it still amazes me how far WVU baseball has come. Randy Mazey built this program into something special, and last season, past the torch to Steve Sabins, who just went out and won the Big 12 title, comfortably in year one. Expectations for that program are through the roof.

No. 2: Come-from-behind OT win over Pitt

What?!? How is this No. 2?!? I think you'll understand why in a second. But man, could you have scripted a better way for WVU to win that Backyard Brawl back in September? Wow! An all-timer, a classic, one for the ages that no Mountaineer fan will ever forget. From Oliver Straw saving a safety in the first half to Tye Edwards bulldozing through Pitt defenders to Nicco Marchiol stringing together a beautiful game-tying drive, to the heavy package that Pitt couldn't stop, to Eli Holstein taking a beating all game and sailing the fourth down throw in overtime to end it. Only something insane could top this.

No. 1: The Greenbrier Five

Ah, yes! The most improbable win in the history of WVU women's basketball. Facing a top-15 team in Duke earlier this season, a laundry list of ejections forced the Mountaineers to play the entire second half with just five players. Had any of them fouled out, it would have felt as if Duke was on a power play for the remainder of the night. Somehow, Célia Rivière smartly played with four fouls and managed to stay in the game. The impossible happened. They took down the Blue Devils 57-49 with just five players.

Honorable mention: Cyncir Bowers' 90-yard touchdown reception vs. Arizona State, Kevin Brown flipping from Penn State to WVU on The Pat McAfee Show, burning a couch, and Miles Sadler signing with WVU.

The Worst

No. 4: Early momentum in Hodge era stalled by blown leads

There are plenty of opportunities for the Mountaineers to bolster their resume in Big 12 play, but not having a single quality win is alarming at this point. And no, Clemson and Ohio State wouldn't have fallen under that category, but man, losing two games in which you led by double digits in the second half just simply can't happen.

No. 3: Jahiem White's injury in Week 2 begins a year full of bad luck

An illegal tackle by an Ohio defender spelled the end of Jahiem White's season (and eventually career at WVU) just two games into the 2025 campaign. Not long after, Jaden Bray suffered an injury that would also be season-ending, and every week after that, it felt like WVU was experiencing key players drop like flies. Five quarterbacks played because of injury, and pretty much every running back that saw the field this season was hurt at some point, which is why they had to pull Curtis Jones Jr. over at the end of the year. WVU may not have made a bowl game with those players available, but the injuries sure didn't help.

No. 2: Darian DeVries bolting for Indiana

Winning at The Phog for the first time in program history, taking down a team that's had WVU's number over the years in Gonzaga, beating No. 2 Iowa State, and playing competitive basketball in year one had Mountaineer fans believing the program was well on track to be back on the national map under DeVries. That was until he decided to use WVU as a leaping pad and take the gig at Indiana. Players and fans were not thrilled with how he went about leaving, either. Just a messy situation that led to WVU having its fourth head coach in as many years.

No. 1:The Selection Committee leaving WVU out of the NCAA Tournament

This one was obvious, wasn't it? There are times I randomly just sit around the house and think back to Selection Sunday last March and wonder how in God's green Earth did West Virginia not receive an at-large bid. Three wins over top-10 teams and four over teams in the Top 25, while North Carolina's only quality win was over UCLA. That's it. Make it make sense. Oh yeah, that's right, the athletic director of UNC, Bubba Cunningham, was the chair of the committee. You can't tell me there wasn't some funny business going on there. WVU became the first team in the history of the NCAA Tournament to not make it despite having 100% of projections including them in the field.

