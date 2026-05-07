Ranking Every WVU Basketball Transfer Portal Addition

Ross Hodge still has a roster spot open, but for the most part, West Virginia's roster for the 2026-27 season is in place. It's been quite a successful month or so for the Mountaineers in the transfer portal, landing a nice mixture of proven talent and youngsters with loads of potential.

Let's rank all six of the current incoming transfers.

No. 6: G Martin Somerville (Florida State)

Martin Somerville

Just because I have Somerville here doesn't mean I don't believe in his game. It's just that someone has to rank sixth. He doesn't have quite the ceiling or perhaps production that others above him have, but for him to be at the so-called bottom of this class shows how strong a group Ross Hodge is bringing in. He'll have the opportunity to fill in at either of the two guard spots off the bench, and if his shooting gets back to where it was as a true freshman, he'll be a rock solid two-way player for the Mountaineers. This is a massively underrated find for WVU.

No. 5: F Javan Buchanan (Boise State)

Javan Buchanan

Hodge will likely slot Buchanan in the starting lineup at the four. He may not have the ideal size, checking in at 6'7", 230 lbs, but that hasn't stopped him from being productive on the glass. Last season with the Broncos, he averaged five boards per game, pulling down nearly two a game on the offensive end. He has a knack for getting to the foul line (4.7 attempts in 2025-26) and converts when he gets there (83.6%).

No. 4: F Seydou Traore (Utah)

WVU Athletics Communications

Traore is a fun player to watch and will probably become one of the fan favorites. He plays a hard physical brand of basketball, and he'll get after guys on the defensive end. Quick feet and good length allow him to be a problem for opposing teams because he can switch onto smaller guards and lock things down. I could see Hodge throwing him into the lineup, but I believe he'll be that sparkplug off the bench, similar to how Chance Moore was this past season.

No. 3: G Joson Sanon (St. John’s)

Joson Sanon

It took everything in me not to put Sanon at No. 2. If you want me to be honest, I even thought about putting him at No. 1 as well. That's how close (or interchangeable) these top three are. He was a top 25 recruit coming out of high school and had a strong freshman campaign at Arizona State. The shooting fell off for him this year with the Johnnies, but the ability is there. A big year in Morgantown could allow him to test the NBA Draft waters.

No. 2: G Finley Bizjack (Butler)

Mar 11, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Finley Bizjack (11) controls the ball against the Providence Friars during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bizjack was one of the top players in the portal, and it's not hard to see why. The Texas native put up over 17 points per game with the Bulldogs this season, shooting 42% from the floor and 34% from three-point range. That production all comes with taking care of the ball, too, which is a theme with this class. In 31 games, he threw it away just 1.7 times. Oh, and he's super smooth with his handle.

No. 1: C Mouhamed Sylla (Georgia Tech)

Mouhamed Sylla

Size was not a problem for WVU at center this past season, at least in the starting lineup with Obioha being a 7-footer. Sylla comes in a couple of inches shorter, but moves much better and is incredibly bouncy. It's been a while since West Virginia had a big man who could run the floor like this and be as athletic. Although he only played half a season with Georgia Tech, he flashed some serious potential, putting up 9.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.