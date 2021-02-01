Mountaineers Drop in New Coaches Poll
The West Virginia Mountaineers went 1-1 this past week with a thrilling 88-87 win over No. 10 Texas Tech and an 85-80 loss to the Florida Gators in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Monday afternoon, a new version of the Coaches Poll was released which showed the Mountaineers dropping a total of seven spots from No. 11 to No. 18.
West Virginia will hit the floor once again on Tuesday when they battle against the Iowa State Cyclones on the road.
This week's coaches poll:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Michigan
5. Houston
6. Texas
7. Alabama
8. Iowa
9. Ohio State
10. Tennessee
11. Texas Tech
12. Creighton
13. Illinois
14. Oklahoma
15. Virginia
16. Virginia Tech
17. Missouri
18. West Virginia
19. Florida State
20. Wisconsin
21. UCLA
22. Kansas
23. Florida
24. Oklahoma State
25. Drake
MORE WVU BASKETBALL ARTICLES
WVU Women Climb in Latest AP Top 25
WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Iowa State
Capacity Increase Expected for Kansas Game
The "New" Derek Culver is Back and Better Than Ever
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.