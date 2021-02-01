Mountaineers Drop in New Coaches Poll

The new coaches poll has West Virginia plummeting down the rankings.

The West Virginia Mountaineers went 1-1 this past week with a thrilling 88-87 win over No. 10 Texas Tech and an 85-80 loss to the Florida Gators in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Monday afternoon, a new version of the Coaches Poll was released which showed the Mountaineers dropping a total of seven spots from No. 11 to No. 18.

West Virginia will hit the floor once again on Tuesday when they battle against the Iowa State Cyclones on the road.

This week's coaches poll:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Michigan

5. Houston

6. Texas

7. Alabama

8. Iowa

9. Ohio State

10. Tennessee

11. Texas Tech

12. Creighton

13. Illinois

14. Oklahoma

15. Virginia

16. Virginia Tech

17. Missouri

18. West Virginia

19. Florida State

20. Wisconsin

21. UCLA

22. Kansas

23. Florida

24. Oklahoma State

25. Drake

