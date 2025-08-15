WVU Basketball Nonconference Schedule Revealed
The West Virginia University Athletics Communications Department announced the 2025-26 men’s basketball nonconference schedule Friday morning.
The Mountaineers are scheduled for 13 nonconference home games, nine of which will be at home inside the WVU Coliseum.
Mountaineer fans will get their first glimpse of the ’25-26 edition of the men’s basketball team in a nonconference matchup against Wheeling on Oct. 26.
West Virginia will open the regular season at home on Nov. 4 against Mount St. Mary’s, a program WVU holds a perfect 6-0 record against, before the first ever meeting with Campbell two days later on the 6th.
The Mountaineers will close out their first week of the season on Sunday, Nov. 9 against Lehigh for the first meeting sice 2018. WVU leads the all-time series with Lehigh, 5-0
The Backyard Brawl returns to the Coliseum Nov. 13. The two programs will meet for the 192nd time. Mountaineers lead the all-time series 101-90.
WVU will close out its five-game homestand on Monday, Nov. 17 against Lafayette. The two teams last met in 2014 at the Coliseum with WVU winning, 83-56.
For the second time, the Mountaineers will participate in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina, on Nov. 21 and 23. WVU and Clemson will meet in the first game, followed by a meeting with either Georgia or Xavier in the final game of the tournament.
The Mountaineers will return home Nov. 30 and face Mercyhurst for the second year in a row. Last year, WVU defeated Mercyhurst, 67-46, in the Coliseum. Then will take on Coppin State Dec. 3.
Wesst Virginia will travel down to I-79 to the State Capitol to meet Wake Forest Dec. 6 at the Charleston Coliseum for the first of a two-game neutral site series. It will mark the first time the Mountaineers will play in Charleston, WV, for the first time since 2016. The two programs last faced off in the second round of the 2005 NCAA Tournament with WVU winning in double overtime, 111-105.
West Virginia will welcome Litte Rock to the WVU Coliseum for the first ever meeting between the two programs Dec. 9
WVU and Ohio State will meet once again in Cleveland in the Cleveland Hoops Showdown on Saturday, Dec. 13. WVU defeated No. 2 Ohio State in Cleveland in 2019 and last met in 2023 in Cleveland, falling to the Buckeyes in overtime.
The Mountaineers will close out nonconference play at home on Monday, Dec. 22 against Mississippi Valley State. The two schools last met in 2016 and WVU leads the all-time series, 2-0.
The Big 12 schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. WVU will have home games against Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, UCF and Utah.
WVU 2025-26 Nonconference Schedule
Oct. 26 Wheeling (exhibition)
Nov. 4 Mount St. Mary’s
Nov. 6 Campbell
Nov. 9 Lehigh
Nov. 13 Pit
Nov. 17 Lafayette
Nov. 21 vs. Clemson (Charleston Classic)
Nov. 23 vs. Georgia or Xavier (Charleston Classic)
Nov. 30 Mercyhurst
Dec. 3 Coppin State
Dec. 6 Wake Forest +
Dec. 9 Little Rock
Dec. 13 Ohio State
Dec. 22 Mississippi Valley State
