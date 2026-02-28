WVU Bubble Watch: What the Mountaineers Need in Addition to a Huge Win
In this story:
You know the NCAA Tournament bubble is incredibly weak this year when West Virginia, a team with several bad losses and currently on a three-game losing streak, is still among the group being considered.
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi removed the Mountaineers from his bubble following their 0-2 road trip against TCU and Oklahoma State, and rightfully so, but he has them as the second team listed just outside of the bubble behind only Nevada.
So yes, technically speaking, there is still hope for West Virginia. A bunch of things need to happen in addition to WVU winning the final three games of the regular season and making a run in the Big 12 Conference tournament here in a couple of weeks.
Using Lunardi's latest bracketology projection, I listed every bubble team's matchup, along with when and where you can watch it or scoreboard check. Because the Mountaineers are in a downward spiral, I don't blame you if you don't scoreboard watch until they get on a heater. But for you basketball diehards, here is your viewing guide for this weekend.
Plus, at the bottom, you'll find West Virginia's updated tournament resume.
Last Four Byes
Georgia: vs. South Carolina, 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Missouri: at Mississippi State, 1 p.m. on SEC Network
Texas A&M: vs. Texas, 4 p.m. on ESPN2
Texas: at Texas A&M, 4 p.m. on ESPN2
Last Four In
TCU: at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Auburn: vs. Ole Miss, 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Santa Clara: vs. Oregon State, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Indiana: vs. Michigan State, 3:45 p.m. on CBS
First Four Out
California: vs. Pitt, 4 p.m. on ACC Network
Ohio State: vs. Purdue, 1:30 p.m. on CBS
New Mexico: vs. San Diego State, 2 p.m. on CBS
USC: vs. Nebraska, 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Next Four Out
VCU: vs. Fordham, 12:30 p.m. on USA Network
Virginia Tech: at North Carolina, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Seton Hall: at UConn, 12 p.m. on FS1
Cincinnati: vs. Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Next
Nevada: at UNLV, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
West Virginia: vs. BYU, 5:30 p.m. on FOX
Stanford: vs. SMU, 6 p.m. on ACC Network
Baylor: at UCF, 8 p.m. on FS1
West Virginia's Resume
Overall Record: 16-12
Big 12 Record: 7-8
KenPom Ranking: 65
Net Ranking: 65
Quad 1: 4-7
Quad 2: 2-4
Quad 3: 2-1
Quad 4: 8-0
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_