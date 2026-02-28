WVU Bubble Watch: What the Mountaineers Need in Addition to a Huge Win

You know the NCAA Tournament bubble is incredibly weak this year when West Virginia, a team with several bad losses and currently on a three-game losing streak, is still among the group being considered.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi removed the Mountaineers from his bubble following their 0-2 road trip against TCU and Oklahoma State, and rightfully so, but he has them as the second team listed just outside of the bubble behind only Nevada.

So yes, technically speaking, there is still hope for West Virginia. A bunch of things need to happen in addition to WVU winning the final three games of the regular season and making a run in the Big 12 Conference tournament here in a couple of weeks.

Using Lunardi's latest bracketology projection, I listed every bubble team's matchup, along with when and where you can watch it or scoreboard check. Because the Mountaineers are in a downward spiral, I don't blame you if you don't scoreboard watch until they get on a heater. But for you basketball diehards, here is your viewing guide for this weekend.

Plus, at the bottom, you'll find West Virginia's updated tournament resume.

Last Four Byes

Georgia: vs. South Carolina, 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Missouri: at Mississippi State, 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Texas A&M: vs. Texas, 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Texas: at Texas A&M, 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Last Four In

TCU: at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Auburn: vs. Ole Miss, 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Santa Clara: vs. Oregon State, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Indiana: vs. Michigan State, 3:45 p.m. on CBS

First Four Out

California: vs. Pitt, 4 p.m. on ACC Network

Ohio State: vs. Purdue, 1:30 p.m. on CBS

New Mexico: vs. San Diego State, 2 p.m. on CBS

USC: vs. Nebraska, 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Next Four Out

VCU: vs. Fordham, 12:30 p.m. on USA Network

Virginia Tech: at North Carolina, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Seton Hall: at UConn, 12 p.m. on FS1

Cincinnati: vs. Oklahoma State, 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Next

Nevada: at UNLV, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

West Virginia: vs. BYU, 5:30 p.m. on FOX

Stanford: vs. SMU, 6 p.m. on ACC Network

Baylor: at UCF, 8 p.m. on FS1

West Virginia's Resume

Overall Record: 16-12

Big 12 Record: 7-8

KenPom Ranking: 65

Net Ranking: 65

Quad 1: 4-7

Quad 2: 2-4

Quad 3: 2-1

Quad 4: 8-0