WVU Coaching Search: Potential Top Target Already Off the Board
It's rare to see coaches coaching in the NCAA Tournament get a deal done with a new school while games are still being played, but it has happened before.
On Wednesday, it was reported that McNeese head coach Will Wade has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach for North Carolina State, replacing the recently fired Kevin Keatts.
As we noted in an article yesterday, the clock was working against West Virginia and any other school with an opening that may have at least wanted to have a conversation with Wade. NC got a head start on the search process and quickly identified Wade as their top target. The only way he would have ended up elsewhere is if he waited to give an answer until after the NCAA Tournament, which would have at least opened the door for others.
Wade is a fantastic coach and will do great things in Raleigh. Crossing him off the list doesn't mean it's the end of the world for WVU, either. Wren Baker didn't have an opportunity to speak with him, and there's no guarantee that a conversation would have even taken place. But considering he was widely regarded as the top mid-major coach in the country, one can assume he was at least a name on Baker's candidate sheet.
There are still several really good coaches the Mountaineers can target, including Drake's Ben McCollum and Utah State's Jerrod Calhoun, each of whom has either a connection to Wren Baker or the university.
