WVU Planning Major Upgrade to Premium Seating at Milan Puskar Stadium
Changes are coming to Milan Puskar Stadium, at least that's the plan.
For quite a while now, West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker has talked about the desire and, really, the importance of additional premium seating. WVU ranks toward the bottom of the Big 12 Conference in available premium seating across its athletic programs, and that's one quick, easy way to drive more revenue. Of course, it takes a big investment for it to happen, but the wheels are in motion.
Baker revealed that there is a plan in place during a recent appearance on 3 Guys Before the Game.
“We have a very detailed kind of press box side renovation/expansion of our premium seating space that architects dove deep into that not just the architects that do the renderings, but also a company called Legends, which is a combination that’s co-owned by the (Dallas) Cowboys and the (New York) Yankees. They’ve done a survey and they surveyed if we build x number of new suites, x number of new club seats, new loges - what’s the appetite to sell those? What premium areas in other parts of the stadium are you vacating? And then they look at the backfill of those. You don’t want to build a proforma that’s built on not doing the dominoes that’ll fall on down the line. And so, the Board (of Governors) has seen the results of both the architectural renderings, the cost estimates, but also an ROI, and we’ve been given the green light to talk to some donors, and really, that’ll be what drives how quick the project goes. Do you get a couple of those big gifts? It’s like a pyramid. You’re looking for one monster gift, two big gifts, and then you start to build out, build down the pyramid from there.”
Baker said that he would consider things to be entering the "silent phase," where they're searching/securing funding.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Wren Baker: WVU is 'Close' on a Naming Rights Deal for One of Its Top Facilities
Best Virginia Announces 2025 Head Coach for The Basketball Tournament
Miles McBride Releases First Children's Book, Deuce: The Champion of Friendship
Jahmir Davis No Longer WVU Bound, Will Join Three Former Mountaineers at New School