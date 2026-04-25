WVU Emerges as Top Contender for Big 12 Transfer Forward After Visit

West Virginia has had quite the week when it comes to the recruiting trail — both high school and the transfer portal. They've landed a pair of commitments from class of 2026 prospects in guard Keonte Greybear and center Amadou Seini, reeled in Florida State transfer guard Martin Somerville, and, of course, were able to retain promising freshman guard Amir Jenkins.

Ross Hodge and his staff are turning their attention to the three and four spots on the floor now, having recently just wrapped up a successful visit with Utah transfer forward Seydou Traore, who is well-traveled.

The Mountaineers are in a great spot to land him, a source told West Virginia On SI. A decision is likely to come soon. Others who have been in contact include Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Oklahoma, Seton Hall, and UConn.

Freshman year at Manhattan

Traore flew under the radar coming out of high school, but after just one year with the Jaspers, everyone in college basketball knew his name. He was recruited by a number of schools in the transfer portal following that year in which he averaged 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game, producing one of the best seasons by a freshman in the MAAC.

Sophomore year at Iowa

Traore saw his minutes cut in half during his lone season with the Hawkeyes, but was still a productive player when given the opportunity, averaging 5.9 points and three rebounds. When he hit the portal after the season, WVU reached out and made a play for him before he eventually landed with Utah. So, maybe the second time around is the charm for the Mountaineers?

Junior year at Utah

In 31 games for the Utes, Traore posted nine points, 3.4 rebounds, two assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He had arguably his best game of the season in their win over the Mountaineers with 17 points, and challenged an Honor Huff shot near the end of the game that allowed the Utes to seal the deal.

Traore will have one year of eligibility remaining.

For the most consistent, accurate, and in-depth West Virginia football and men’s basketball recruiting coverage, be sure to visit and bookmark our recruiting page. There, we will have exclusive interviews, breaking news, scouting reports, names to watch, visits that have been scheduled, offers that have been sent out, opinion pieces, and much more. You can also follow Schuyler Callihan on X @Callihan_, as well as @WVSIRecruiting for updates.