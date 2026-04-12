WVU G Jasper Floyd Enters Transfer Portal, Seeking Another Year of Eligibility

Move over, DJ Thomas, Jasper Floyd now takes the label for the most surprising portal entries for West Virginia, albeit for a much different reason. Thomas was expected to be a key piece of the Mountaineers' future, but Floyd, who appeared to have put a bow on his collegiate career, is hoping to get another year of eligibility, something no one outside of the building saw coming.

There are several players around the country who will be seeking an additional year because of their time spent at the junior college level, and there's also a chance that the NCAA will allow athletes five years to play five seasons. Floyd, however, has been in school for five seasons already, playing at Northwest Florida State College (2021-22), Hillsborough College (2022-23), Fairfield (2023-24), North Texas (2024-25), and West Virginia (2025-26).

The right move for Floyd

Feb 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jasper Floyd (1) dribbles during overtime against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

If Floyd is granted another year of eligibility, it will be best served at another school. Miles Sadler is going to be handed the keys to the offense, which will allow the Mountaineers to play at a faster pace. They won't be an up-and-down team all of a sudden, but his presence will change the outlook of the offense from day one.

Why not keep Floyd around as a change-of-pace guy? Well, there are two reasons.

For one, Amir Jenkins proved a lot during his "true" freshman season while playing through a pair of shoulder injuries that limited his game. I put air quotes around true freshman because he should have been a senior in high school this season, but instead reclassified to join the program a year early.

Secondly, you would ideally play the same way regardless of whether or not Sadler is in the game. With Floyd, it would be a completely contrasting style and could throw off the rhythm and timing of off-ball actions, considering how stark the difference is. Amir Jenkins allows WVU to play the same way and if a third-ball handler is added, I would expect it to be someone who is cut from the same cloth as Sadler and Jenkins.

Floyd was the right guy for year one

Sure, he wasn't perfect, and he may have been far from being an All-Big 12 caliber point guard, but in times of adversity, Floyd's calming presence helped this team keep their chin up and continue to fight. There was no panic when large deficits were built, and much of that was because of Floyd's calm demeanor. He brought stability, defense, and a maturity that was needed for this first group for Hodge in Morgantown.