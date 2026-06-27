WVU Hoops Has Five Former Top-100 Recruits on the 2026-27 Roster

Time. That's all West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge needed to be able to construct an NCAA Tournament-caliber roster.

Over the last 12 months, he and his staff did a tremendous job evaluating and signing some of the top high school prospects in the country, and topped it off with a strong transfer portal class. Now that this 2026-27 roster is pretty much set, I think it's safe to say that if one more addition does happen, it will be a developmental type of player, but you never know.

As the roster is currently constructed, the Mountaineers have five former top-100 recruits, according to ESPN's rankings.

G Miles Sadler (17th in 2026 class)

WVU Athletics Communications

Projected role: Starter, engine of the offense

It's rare that a freshman is the star of the show in Morgantown. That will absolutely be the case next season with Miles Sadler at the helm, who is already being considered as a top 30 prospect in the 2027 NBA Draft. Talents like this don't come around all that often, so Mountaineer fans need to enjoy it while it lasts.

G/F Joson Sanon (23rd in 2024 class)

WVU Athletics Communications

Projected role: Starter, mid-range threat

He may not be "Mid-Range Assassin" as DeMar DeRozan is known as, but the midrange game is elite. His strength allows him to absorb and play through contact while getting shots off. The production this past season at St. John's isn't a true indicator of the player he's capable of being. It just didn't seem like a great fit offensively for him, to be honest. I expect we'll see him return to his Arizona State form, where he averaged nearly 12 points per game and shot 42% from the field (36% from three).

C Mouhamed Sylla (29th in 2025 class)

Mouhamed Sylla

Projected role: Starter, rim runner

Ross Hodge is going to get something completely different out of the center spot this season with Sylla. The athleticism is next-level, as is the ability to run the floor. Harlan Obioha was limited in both of those areas, thus limiting what West Virginia could do offensively. With Sylla, it opens a whole other part of this offense we have yet to see.

C Amadou Seini (76th in 2026 class)

Amadou Seini

Projected role: Backup center/rim protector

Seini is far from a finished product. He's a bit of a late bloomer, and that's okay because it allowed him to fly under the radar and fall right into West Virginia's lap, thanks to his connection with Miles Sadler at Bella Vista Prep. The offense may be a hard watch for the first year or two, but the rim protection and rebounding will make up for it.

G Finley Bizjack (100th in 2023 class)

Mar 11, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Finley Bizjack (11) controls the ball against the Providence Friars during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Projected role: Starter, go-to scorer

Bizjack is a true three-level scorer, which is something the Mountaineers did not have a year ago. He can put it on the deck and get to the rim. He can pull out some fancy ball-handling and get a defender on skates to create separation, and can clearly hit the deep ball, connecting on 36% of his three attempts throughout the course of his career.