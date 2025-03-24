Mountaineers Now

WVU Hoops Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Staying? Who's Going? Who's Coming?

Keeping track of all the West Virginia transfer portal movement.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 11, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) celebrates during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) celebrates during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
The transfer portal is officially open, so let the true madness of March begin. From now until the portal closes on April 22nd, we'll be providing updates on which players are transferring out of West Virginia, who will be joining the program, and which players the Mountaineers are targeting.

We will release individual news articles for each move, but this tracker will keep all of the action in one place. Here's how things stand as of today.

Still with West Virginia

Amani Hansberry

West Virginia University forward Amani Hansberry
West Virginia University forward Amani Hansberry / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Hansberry was bothered by a foot injury early in the year, and it took him a while to settle in and get comfortable in his role. Once he did, he became a crucial part of West Virginia's success. His ability to step out and knock down shots from range is something every coach loves to have. This season, he averaged 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 29% from three.

Sencire Harris

West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris
West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Harris is a defensive menace. He's as good of an on-ball guard as West Virginia has had in recent memory. The value he brings to that end of the floor alone is hard to find. If he can become just a little more efficient on the offensive end, he'll be a rock solid two-way player.

Dylan Jay

West Virginia University guard Dylan Jay
West Virginia University guard Dylan Jay / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Jay, a walk-on, did not appear in any games this season and was sidelined with a medical issue.

Ofri Naveh

West Virginia University forward Ofri Naveh
West Virginia University forward Ofri Naveh / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Naveh did not appear in any games this season due to taking a redshirt. In 24 games as a freshman last year, Naveh averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, shooting just 29% from the floor.

Abraham Oyeadier

Abraham Oyeadier
WVU Athletics Communication

Oyeadier took a redshirt this season and did not appear in any games. He finished his prep career at the Academy of Sports Science in California, where he averaged 10.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson

Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Feb 10, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Aden Tagaloa-Nelson (4) drives to the basket between Texas Longhorns forwards Alex Anamekwe (14) and Devon Pryor (22) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Tagaloa-Nelson came to West Virginia to play defensive back for the football team. That's his primary focus and will continue to be. He's helped WVU with an extra body at practice over the last two years which has been much needed. His future on the basketball team remains up in the air.

Jayden Stone

West Virginia University guard Jayden Stone
West Virginia University guard Jayden Stone / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Stone, for unspecified reasons, did not play in a game this year. He was expected to be a big piece of West Virginia's offense, having scored over 20 points per game a year ago at Detroit Mercy. He has a redshirt available, so he can choose to return to WVU or enter the portal if he doesn't turn pro.

KJ Tenner

West Virginia University guard KJ Tenner
West Virginia University guard KJ Tenner / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Tenner didn't provide much offense during his freshman campaign, but he did a good job of running the offense when needed and took good care of the basketball (0.4 turnovers per game). He doesn't offer much from three, so he'll need to improve his ability to attack the basket this offseason.

Entering portal/Intends to enter

Jonathan Powell

West Virginia University guard Jonathan Powell
West Virginia University guard Jonathan Powell / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Powell became the first Mountaineer to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal, which happened shortly after WVU was snubbed from the NCAA Tournament and just before Darian DeVries officially left for Indiana. The standout freshman averaged 8.3 points per game and shot 35% from three-point range.

Portal targets

Will be updated when the new head coach is hired and recruiting starts.

