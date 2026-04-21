WVU Lands All-Big East Transfer Forward Skylar Forbes

West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg continues to be aggressive in the transfer portal as the program aims to capture some of the same magic they had in the 2025-26 season. West Virginia announced the addition of Marquette forward Skylar Forbes to the program on their X account.

We are excited to announce that we have signed Skylar! Welcome to #AlmostHeaven 🗻



🖊 Skylar Forbes

📍 Markham, Ontario

📏 6-3

🏀 Forward#HailWV pic.twitter.com/sj1Gt27IrL — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) April 20, 2026

Forbes will have one season of eligibility left to play in Morgantown.

She averaged 15.5 points per game and 4.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles last season. However, her defensive ability is likely what caught the eye of the Mountaineers' coaching staff. The six-foot-three forward led the Big East in blocks for the second straight season, averaging 1.8 per contest. Forbes also recorded a steal per game last season. Kellogg spoke glowingly about Forbes and what she could potentially bring to the table for West Virginia in yesterday's press release.

"She impacts the game in multiple ways and is motivated to continue developing. She fits exactly what we're building here at West Virginia, and we're excited to add her to our program."

The Mountaineers seem to have secured a player that they feel can be a two-way threat for them in 2026, and Kellogg is showing that he has a clear path to continuing his winning ways in 2026.

Mark Kellogg has a clear transfer portal strategy

The Mountaineers will be replacing three starters and their two highest scorers in 2025 next season. This isn’t stopping the Mountaineers from doing everything in their power to try to win in 2026. Forbes is not the only player that the Mountaineers have earned a commitment from in the transfer portal who has only one year of eligibility remaining. Zaza Walton, who is using her final year of eligibility to transfer from George Mason to play for the Mountaineers, will join a team that is ready to continue to win in 2026.

West Virginia has won at least 25 games in each of Mark Kellogg’s three seasons as head coach in Morgantown. The aggressiveness speaks to Kellogg’s mentality of winning with players who he feels can develop their defensive skills even further.

Forbes is perhaps the most accomplished transfer the Mountaineers have secured in this cycle. She earned first-team all-Big East honors in both her sophomore and junior seasons. With all of the lost production and minutes the Mountaineers are facing, Forbes figures to slot into a starting role and have an immediate impact on the West Virginia program this upcoming season.